Who was Johnny Brown? Tributes pour in as ‘Good Times’ star passes away at 84

American actor Johnny Brown, best known for playing Nathan Bookman in Good Times, passed away at the age of 84.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his daughter, actress Sharon Catherine Brown, on Instagram:

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable.”

At the time of writing, there was no information on the immediate cause of Brown's death. However, his daughter mentioned that the actor’s passing came as a “shock” to the family and noted that he was “snatched” away from their lives.

A look back into the life of Johnny Brown

Johnny Brown was an American actor, singer and comedian, best remembered for his portrayal of housing superintendent Nathan Bookman in the 1970s CBS sitcom Good Times. He was born on June 11, 1937, and began his career as a nightclub and stage performer.

According to the TV Guide, Brown played the role of Ronnie in the 1964 Broadway musical Golden Boy before making his film debut with A Man Called Adam in 1966. He then joined CBS’ The Leslie Uggams Show in 1969 and NBC’s Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In in 1970.

The actor gained immense recognition for playing the role of Nathan Bookman in Good Times and remained a part of the show until its cancelation in 1979. He also appeared on popular sitcoms like Family Matters, The Jeffersons, Sister, Sister, The Flip Wilson Show, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Wayans Bros., and Martin.

Brown was also cast in the 1970 film The Out-of-Towners and lent his voice to the 1997 compilation album Comedy Stew: The Best of Redd Foxx.

In addition to his acting roles, Brown also established a career in the music industry. He started touring with Sam "The Man" Taylor in 1958 and released his song Walkin', Talkin', Kissin' Doll backed with Sundown under Columbia Records in 1961.

He also released You're Too Much in Love With Yourself backed with Don't Dilly Dally Dolly under Atlantic Records in 1968.

As per IMDB, Brown was also known for his impression of Louis Armstrong.

Twitter remembers actor Johnny Brown

Johnny Brown (center) is best remembered as Nathan Bookman from 'Good Times' (Image via Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Johnny Brown won several hearts across the globe with his portrayal of Nathan Bookman in Good Times. He was also known for his pleasant humor, wide smile, and swiftly changing facial expressions.

Following the news of Brown’s demise, many fans took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the actor and remember his memorable character:

Dwayne Parker @parker_dlevip 🏾🕊 Rest In Peace Johnny Brown aka Bookman from Good Times🏾🕊 Rest In Peace Johnny Brown aka Bookman from Good Times 🙏🏾🕊❤️ https://t.co/DRncn3WvwI

DKT @darleneturner53 Another legend gone rip Johnny Brown aka Bookman Another legend gone rip Johnny Brown aka Bookman https://t.co/BDXzRrzaGg

Danny Sanders @BuckieLakers 🏾 RIP Johnny Brown AKA Bookman from good times . RIP Johnny Brown AKA Bookman from good times . 🙏🏾

Sophie @Xenacleopatra Rest in peace Johnny Brown Rest in peace Johnny Brown https://t.co/DXQeEjQuxu

Buddy X @MikeTroy81

A.k.a. Nathan Bookman. Not only was he a funny comedian he might have been one of the best voice impersonators we’ve ever seen come along. Rest in peace to Johnny BrownA.k.a. Nathan Bookman. Not only was he a funny comedian he might have been one of the best voice impersonators we’ve ever seen come along. #GoodTimes Rest in peace to Johnny BrownA.k.a. Nathan Bookman. Not only was he a funny comedian he might have been one of the best voice impersonators we’ve ever seen come along. #GoodTimes https://t.co/UHwqKeLpyt

UpTownShelia @UpTownShelia Johnny Brown From Good Times Passed Away At 87yrs Old.....Sending My Deepest Condolences To His Family & Friends🕊🕊🕊🕊 Johnny Brown From Good Times Passed Away At 87yrs Old.....Sending My Deepest Condolences To His Family & Friends🕊🕊🕊🕊 https://t.co/C8xwGrCned

George Pennacchio @abc7george courtesy Brown family) Saying goodbye to the man with the 1,000 watt smile. Comedian Johnny Brown, best known for “Good Times,” has died at 84. Cardiac arrest. His daughter, Sharon, told me tonight her dad loved showbiz and people loved her dad! I know I did. May he R.I.P. (courtesy Brown family) Saying goodbye to the man with the 1,000 watt smile. Comedian Johnny Brown, best known for “Good Times,” has died at 84. Cardiac arrest. His daughter, Sharon, told me tonight her dad loved showbiz and people loved her dad! I know I did. May he R.I.P. (📷 courtesy Brown family) https://t.co/X220NzHKeZ

Brown will be missed by his family, friends, fans, and colleagues. He will always be remembered for his work and his contributions to the entertainment industry.

