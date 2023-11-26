What happened at MTV VMAs Japan 2023 attended by Cha Eun-woo and others? Fantagio issues statement as a woman gets stabbed

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, popular K-pop idol, actor Cha Eun-woo, and various other musicians and artists graced the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 in Japan. The A Good Day To Be A Dog actor was presented the prestigious "Global Icon Award" at the MTV VMA Japan.

However, a traumatic event regarding the stabbing of a woman occurred at the ceremony. The Kanagawa Prefectural Police report that a lady was fatally wounded at the K-Arena Yokohama music venue in Yokohama on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. and that the suspected assailant is now at large.

According to local fire authorities, there was a call of emergency at around 5:45 p.m., reporting that a woman in her 40s had been brutally wounded. She was brought to a hospital and was said to have suffered severe injuries.

Cha Eun-woo's agency Fantagio confirmed the status of his safety after Japan's stabbing incident

K-pop sensations such as Astro's Cha Eun-woo, widely known as Eunwoo, and NCT NEW TEAM and Japanese singer and actor Tomohisa Yamashita were among the performers at an MTV-organized event. Furthermore, according to the venue's website, the MTV Video Music Awards 2023 took place at K-Arena Yokohama from 2 to 5 p.m. on November 23.

As reported by Allkpop, an eyewitness, a lady in her 50s, described the incident and was quoted saying that she was waiting in the fan queue to get an autograph from the artists when she witnessed ambulances and police vehicles rush into the venue.

She said,

"I was standing in line for the artist's autograph session when police cars and ambulances rushed in. It's terrifying that something like this happened." (as reported by Allkpop)

Fans of Cha Eun-woo became concerned for the musician after hearing about the event and sought to know the extent to which he had returned to South Korea safely the A Good Day to Be a Dog actor's agency, Fantagio, released a statement through the media outlet DailyMail after learning of the circumstances.

As reported by DailyMail, on November 24, 2023, the agency stated that the stabbing incident occurred after the True Beauty star and actor had left the award ceremony. The agency confirmed they became aware of the traumatic event through a news article published later.

Furthermore, during the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023, Eunwoo performed live on stage on the track Say Goodbye To The Person I Love The Most. Fans were thrilled over the idol's win at the ceremony and to see him perform.

On Friday, October 27, 2023, the MTV Video Music Award 2023 revealed Cha Eun-Woo, also known as Eunwoo, as the recipient of the esteemed "Global Icon Award," creating distinction as the first Asian artist to be awarded. Fans were thrilled as the idol confirmed meeting and greeting fans on November 22 and 23 at K Airena Yokohama, Japan.

Moreover, this prestigious award from the MTV European Music Awards has been given to several other musicians, including Eminem, QUEEN, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi, and Green Day. The True Beauty and A Good Day To Be A Dog actors were presented with the same honor at the MTV VMA Japan on November 23, 2023.

Those above are just a few previous honorees recognized for their immense fame and significant impact on world music culture. After obtaining this award, Cha Eun-woo, who brings his unique blend of talent, glitz, and charm to the global stage, has joined an elite group of artists.