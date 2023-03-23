What happened to Nadia Lee? Father charged as Texas toddler suspected dead months after disappearance

On Monday, March 20, 2023, the remains of two-year-old Nadia Lee, who went missing six months ago, were believed to be discovered at Vince Bayou in Pasadena, Texas.

In a press release, Houston police reported that they are waiting for autopsy results on the remains found. They suspect the remains are linked to the disappearance of Nadia from 525 Bay Area Boulevard on October 18, 2022, at about 11:30 pm.

Houston Police @houstonpolice



Nadia, the child of arrested murder suspect, Jyvon Lee was last seen Oct 16.



Media briefing with investigators will be held at Pasadena Mem Park (Jackson & Richey) at 2 pm today.



#HouNews MISSING: HPD & @txeqorg are searching for baby Nadia at 300 blk of Richey in Pasadena.Nadia, the child of arrested murder suspect, Jyvon Lee was last seen Oct 16.Media briefing with investigators will be held at Pasadena Mem Park (Jackson & Richey) at 2 pm today. MISSING: HPD & @txeqorg are searching for baby Nadia at 300 blk of Richey in Pasadena.Nadia, the child of arrested murder suspect, Jyvon Lee was last seen Oct 16.Media briefing with investigators will be held at Pasadena Mem Park (Jackson & Richey) at 2 pm today.#HouNews https://t.co/DMTOvxLhdX

According to Houston police, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jyron Charles Lee, is considered to be liable for the disappearance and possible death of his daughter, Nadia.

Nadia Lee's father charged with capital murder

Houston Police Department Homicide Division reported that they checked on a report of an assault at a hotel. Upon reaching the scene, the officers spoke with suspect Jyron Charles Lee, who told them that he and his wife, 22-year-old Nancy Reed, got into an argument with their two children present at the scene. Jyron said that he had put his wife in a chokehold to stop her from harming their children.

Nancy Reed was transported to the HCAA Hospital Clear Lake by Houston Fire Department paramedics, where she was declared dead.

Rose @901Lulu Authorities believe Nadia Lee to be deceased. Her body has not been found. Jyron Charles Lee has been charged with the brutal murder of his wife. They have evidence to show foul play in relation to his two year old daughter. Makes me so angry. Authorities believe Nadia Lee to be deceased. Her body has not been found. Jyron Charles Lee has been charged with the brutal murder of his wife. They have evidence to show foul play in relation to his two year old daughter. Makes me so angry. https://t.co/bLf5mAwbdp

On October 19, 2022, Jyron was charged with the murder of his wife in the 185th State District Court.

The press release by the Houston Police Department read:

"Lee was detained at the scene, and further investigation led to Lee being charged in his wife’s murder."

As the investigation progressed, it came to light that Nadia Lee was missing and was officially reported missing by the Houston Police Department.

Jyron was recognized as the person responsible for Nadia's disappearance. Nadia had been injured by his father and is suspected to have been murdered on or about October 16, 2022.

On December 6, Jyron Charles Lee was charged with capital murder for his involvement in Nadia's disappearance.

Disappearence of Nadia Lee

KPRC 2 Houston reported that Nadia Lee was last spotted on October 16, 2022, at about 8 pm near her father’s residence around the 300 block of South Richey Road.

The founder of Texas EquuSearch, Tim Miller, told KPRC 2 that Jyron Charles Lee took Nadia out of foster care on October 14, 2022, and did not ever bring her back.

However, Jyron stated that Nadia went missing while he was taking out the trash at his apartment complex.

As per the report by KPRC 2, when Jyron was questioned about his daughter, he said he didn’t report Nadia missing as he thought she was in the care of her mom.

KPRC 2 also mentioned that later on, Jyron did not cooperate with authorities about the whereabouts of his daughter, and the DNA evidence discovered in his apartment led to them suspecting that Nadia Lee may be deceased.

Poll : 0 votes