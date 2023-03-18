What happened to Nathan Robbins? Missing boater found dead a month after disappearance

26-year-old Nathan Robbins disappeared on February 12, 2023, on the Tittabawassee River. Around a month after Robbins went missing, his remains were recovered from the same river on March 15, at around 7.30 pm local time.

The same has been confirmed by Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel.

According to authorities, Robbins drowned during a fishing trip, as the boat he was using had some issues with the engine. However, further details regarding the tragic incident are yet to be revealed. Nathan Robbins’ body was spotted by divers in the Tittabawassee River.

Nathan's body was found in the Tittabawassee River (Image via Amiir Abbas/Twitter)

How Nathan Robbins' boat capsized during a fishing trip

According to authorities, Nathan Robbins was fishing in the river last month with his friend when his boat capsized at around 1.30 am local time.

It was revealed that Robbins' clothing got stuck in the boat's motor while he was attempting to get it started. While his clothes were freed by his friend, the latter's overalls reportedly began filling up with water, prompting him to take off his clothes and swim to the shore. Robbins, however, did not make it.

Nathan Robbins and his friend were on their way to Coty’s Landing, and also planned to meet their girlfriends at a restaurant on Midland Road.

Sheriff Federspiel said that Nathan Robbins' body was found after a cadaver dog was brought to help with the search. He added:

“His body was found nine feet under the water. And that water, much like the Saginaw River, is full of dirt, mud, debris, and sticks, and the visibility is next to zero. So, it would be nearly impossible to see your hand in front of your face diving below the surface of the water, especially at nine feet.”

He further added:

“So, our divers actually went to the area where the cadaver dog alerted and swam under the water to the depths where the body was and by feeling alone were able to feel Mr. Robbins’ body under the water.”

An autopsy is scheduled to be held in the coming week

Authorities claimed that the search was particularly difficult since the incident took place last month, and more than a month has passed. Rob Maynard, a reserve sergeant in the Marine Division with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department, stated:

“Anytime we’re involved with cold water, cold weather, it greatly, makes things much more difficult. We had our regulators freezing, we had a lot of ice floes coming down the river that made it very hazardous to both the boats operating on the surface and to any divers we chose to put down.”

Nathan was missing for over a month, (Image via Really…just G./Twitter)

A GoFundMe fundraiser was also initiated to support Nathan’s family. The fundraiser, which is now closed, raised over $25,000.

Law enforcement officials mentioned that an autopsy would be done next week, and only then will they reveal further information regarding Nathan’s disappearance and eventual death. They further mentioned that the case is an ongoing investigation.

Poll : 0 votes