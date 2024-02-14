What happened to Nevada Krinkee? Tributes pour in as Sheridan Police officer killed in line of duty

A police officer, Nevada Krinkee, was fatally shot in northern Wyoming while serving a trespass warning on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, the Associated Press reported.

In a press release, Police Chief Travis Koltiska said Sgt. Nevada Krinkee was serving a trespass warning to a man near the intersection of 5th Street and Val Vista Street in Sheridan, when he was shot by a male shooter. The suspect who fled the scene barricaded himself in a home a few blocks away after the shooting.

Koltiska said a standoff between law enforcement officers and the suspect ensued after Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol established a perimeter and evacuated other residents in the area.

It is unclear if the unidentified suspect was apprehended. Fox News reported the standoff was still active around late Tuesday evening. Meanwhile, Sgt. Krinkee, who was rushed to Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

Law enforcement community mourn the death of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee

Law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of Sheridan Police Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday afternoon while serving a trespass warning to the suspect who shot him near the intersection of 5th Street and Val Vista Street.

Krinkee, an army veteran, who was sworn into the Sheridan department on October 11, 2017, served as an officer for six years. During a press conference, Police Chief Travis Koltiska said they were “shocked and saddened” over the senseless act of violence, adding:

"Please respect the privacy of our brother Nevada’s family through this trying time."

Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger also issued a statement on Krinkee's death, writing the incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face while protecting the community.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Police Sergeant Nevada Krinkee, who was killed in the line of duty while selflessly serving our community. His loss serves as a solemn and heartbreaking reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers face every day.”

Wyoming Representative Harriet Hageman also mourned the death of the late sergeant in a post on X.

“Our prayers are with the family of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee tonight. We are reminded that sadly, no first responder ever confronts a ‘routine call’ and that their lives are in danger each and every day they serve our community.”

The Denver FBI also issued a statement on X condoling the murder of Sgt. Krinkee. They wrote:

“The #The FBI offers condolences to our partners at the Sheridan WY Police Department and all the friends, family & colleagues of Sgt. Nevada Krinkee, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier today.”

Several people including public officials flooded social media platform X with tributes for the fallen officer.

Sheridan Mayor Richard Bridger asked the community to respect the privacy of Krinkee's family as they grapple with the tragedy.