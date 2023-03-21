What happened to Paul Grant? ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Star Wars’ actor dies aged 56

Well-known actor Paul Grant passed away on March 20, 2023, at the age of 56. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

The cops found Grant at King's Cross on March 16 after he collapsed. He was immediately hospitalized, but was later declared brain dead. His family eventually decided to turn off his life support machine and announced the same on March 19.

Elsa Cristina @ElsaCristinaC RIP Paul Grant. He played one of the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi. He was only 56 years old. Another great lost. My condolences to the family and everyone who worked with him, including the people in ROTJ. Sad news @MarkHamill RIP Paul Grant. He played one of the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi. He was only 56 years old. Another great lost. My condolences to the family and everyone who worked with him, including the people in ROTJ. Sad news @MarkHamill https://t.co/tObjqXhgHP

In an interview with The Sun, Grant's daughter Sophie said that she was devastated to hear the news and described her father as a legend. She added that he brought smiles and laughter to everyone's faces and revealed that he was an Arsenal fan. Sophie also stated:

"I'm heartbroken… No girl deserves their dad to be taken away… He was so well known and loved. He's gone too soon."

Grant's girlfriend Maria also expressed her grief by saying that Paul was the love of her life and the funniest man she ever knew. She added:

"He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him."

Paul Grant gained recognition for his appearances in two well-known films

Paul Grant was featured in a few projects (Image via DelenaMcfarland/Twitter)

Paul Grant was well-known for his performance as Ewok in Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, released in 1983. He then played the role of a goblin in the first installment of the Harry Potter film series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, released in 2001.

He appeared in a few other projects like Labyrinth and The Dead, and was a stunt double in the 1985 film, Legend, directed by Ridley Scott. He was also a stunt performer in another film, Willow. Grant has openly spoken about his addiction to drinks, drugs, and prostitutes after being separated from his wife, Janet Crowson.

He was 47 years old when in an interview with The Sunday Mirror, he revealed that Janet cheated on him many times. He added that following the end of their marriage, he needed help as he had developed an addiction to cocaine, drinking, and smoking.

Following his death, one of his friends also spoke to The Sun, saying:

"He was a lovely bloke. He's always battled with drugs and alcohol addiction but he was a talented actor. He called himself the 'King of the Dwarfs.' It's so sad."

While speaking to the Sunday Mirror in 2014, Paul Grant said that he had a family, but that he lost everything after his marriage and divorce. He lived on the street after his divorce and purchased alcohol and drugs by selling his car.

He was eventually taken in by a woman named Chloe McCarthy and her boyfriend. Chloe later disclosed that Paul used to take any drugs that were accessible to him. His addiction issues also affected his acting career as he was not being cast in any other roles by then.

Paul Grant's survivors include his girlfriend Maria, two daughters, a son, stepchildren, and grandchildren.

