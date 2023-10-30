What happened at Poughkeepsie Galleria Mall? Police investigation prompts evacuation

On Sunday night, October 29, the Poughkeepsie Galleria reopened for visitors, according to the police. This took place following the Galleria's evacuation due to a police investigation, prompted by an unidentified threat.

As per news outlets like News 12 Westchester, the police said that the mall was evacuated "out of precaution." While the investigation was ongoing, the public was asked to stay away from the area.

According to News 12 Westchester, at about 3 pm, the town police stated on their official Facebook page that the mall has been reopened and "normal operations" have resumed.

Poughkeepsie town police's decision to evacuate the mall was "made with Galleria Management"

The mall is now open for business (Image via Wikipedia)

Police on Sunday afternoon started an emergency evacuation of the Poughkeepsie Galleria mall. When individuals approached the mall, the police and mall staff waved them away as well.

While describing the evacuation process, visitors told news agencies like WPDH that there was a loud siren going off within the galleria, with flashing lights and a recording telling everyone to leave right away. Even the Regal Cinemas, which was located within the mall, promptly turned off its projectors and informed the audiences that the mall was going to be shut down entirely, so they would have to depart using the emergency exits.

As per media outlets like WPDH, some customers waited to be reunited with their family at the mall exit. One theatergoer reportedly said that they were "panicked" and assumed the worst.

As per WPDH, many were seen seeking shelter from a downpour by gathering in front of the mall entrance. Youngsters were also seen calling their guardians to come pick them up from the venue.

Later, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department posted a note on their Facebook page stating that the Poughkeepsie Galleria was the subject of an investigation, adding that the mall's evacuation was decided upon in consultation with the Galleria management.

"There is currently a police investigation at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The decision has been made with Galleria Management to evacuate the mall out of precaution."

Police cars were also seen circling the mall's perimeter, but the only information they provided was that the area was strictly off-limits. The specific nature of the threat was not disclosed.

No new information about the situation is currently available, except that the mall is back in business.

However, until the inquiry is over, the public is being advised by the police to stay away from the area, according to WPDH.