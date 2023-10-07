What happened to President Davo? Tributes pour in as Baltimore rapper killed at 28 

At the young age of 28, Baltimore rapper President Davo tragically passed away. He lost his life due to a fatal shooting that occurred on October 6, 2023. The heartbreaking news was officially confirmed by the Instagram page @murder_ink_bmore, known for its reliable reporting. Devastated fans have flooded social media with tributes to the rising star.

For those unversed, President Davo was a Baltimore native who rose to fame for his hit tracks like "Think About Me", "Forever" and "Almost Famous". He has released numerous albums including "Davo’s Laboratory", "Still Jackin", "Da Hardest Eva", "Roses and Everybody Eats" amongst others. He had amassed over 107K followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

Before taking on the moniker of President Davo, he released music under the name of YnGTV on YouTube.

Murder_ink_bmore revealed on their Instagram page that at approximately 6:17 p.m., police officers responded to the 2000 block of Cliftwood Avenue to investigate a shooting. It was revealed that the victim of the same was lying unresponsive on the ground. He also reportedly suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The tragic shooting is currently being investigated by law enforcement.

Tributes pour in as President Davo passes away

Fans of the Same Thing crooner were shocked to hear that the singer had passed away. Many took to Instagram to share their feelings about the unexpected death. Several netizens expressed concern over the shootings that reportedly frequently take place in the Maryland city. Internet users were filled with sorrow after news of Davo’s death made headlines. A few comments online read:

Fans pay tribute as Baltimore rapper passes away (Image via murder_ink_bmore/Instagram)

President Davo was best known for his song "I Just Be", which has been compared to legendary rapper Eminem’s track "Cleaning Out My Closet". Aside from being known for his own music, his song covers were also applauded by fans. His cover of Big Pun’s "I Don’t Wanna Be A Player" went viral online and amassed over two million views on YouTube.

His last Instagram post was uploaded on September 25 promoting fellow musician ygteck_noexcusez on his account.

President Davo's official Instagram account had not released a statement about his passing at the time of writing this article.

According to CBS News Baltimore, those who have any information related to the shooting must call homicide detectives at the number 410-396-2100. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore has been plagued with several shootings recently. On October 4, five students were shot in the Morgan State University campus. No life-threatening injuries were reported. Ryan Dorsey, a councilman for the Baltimore City revealed that there were three shooters firing into the crowd.

The FBI is assisting the Baltimore police to investigate the campus shooting. Parents of the university students have been advised to stay away from the campus area following the incident.