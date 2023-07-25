What happened to Quavo? Video of rapper in handcuffs goes viral following Miami yacht robbery incident

Quavo was reportedly detained by authorities on July 23, 2023, after a robbery took place on a yacht. 7 News reported that the Miami Beach Police Department responded to the robbery and the rapper was mentioned as one of the suspects in the case.

After the incident, a video of the artist being detained by the cops went viral, however, he was not arrested. The video saw Quavo handcuffed with zip ties as he sat on the boat deck, seemingly having a conversation with the cops.

ONLY in DADE @ONLYinDADE



*🗞️ Newly released footage shows rapper Quavo (Quavious Marshall) from the group Migos as one of the 17 people in custody yesterday on the 110ft yacht along the Miami River. According to the owner of the boat,… pic.twitter.com/3gZGPkQQ1v Update on last nights incident on the Miami River🛥️| #ONLYinDADE *🗞️ Newly released footage shows rapper Quavo (Quavious Marshall) from the group Migos as one of the 17 people in custody yesterday on the 110ft yacht along the Miami River. According to the owner of the boat,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to 7 News, the yacht was on its way to the port near The Wharf Miami when the alleged robbery took place. The passengers wanted some more time on the boat, and the owners granted them the same. However, when the individuals asked the owners to extend the period of the rental a second time, they refused. This was when two individuals reportedly threatened the captain at gunpoint, telling him to return their money as they took his phone and wallet.

Quavo's attorney confirmed that he was not arrested

Quavo, also known as Quavious Keyate Marshall, became the talk of the town after reports stated that he was detained from a yacht when the captain was threatened by two people. Meanwhile, his attorney Drew Findling shared a statement with XXL related to the case, saying that his client's name is not mentioned in the arrest report.

"Not only was Quavo not arrested, he is not even listed as a witness to any alleged dispute. Ultimately, no one on the boat was arrested. There is no story here regarding Quavo and any incident," he said.

Page Six reported that the individuals who threatened the yacht captain were Cornell A. Whitfield and Anteneh A. Workeneh. The captain revealed to the cops that the duo demanded a refund and threatened to kill or throw him off the vessel if he did not comply.

A crew member revealed that a suspect reportedly took the wallet and cell phone of the captain. After the yacht captain was threatened, the owner informed the cops about the incident.

Speaking to Local 10 News, one of the eyewitnesses named Terence Quek revealed that he witnessed the cops arriving on a boat and entering the yacht. Everyone present on the boat was raising their hands when the cops arrived and Quek stated:

"It was kind of like an ambush from both sides and that's – it was a crazy scene, not going to lie."

The police report revealed that most of the males on the boat were detained and were later released.

Quavo's upcoming album

Quavo is currently gearing up for the release of his next album titled Rocket Power. He announced the news via Instagram as he shared a video in which a CGI rocket prepares to launch into space.

"This Album Is Embodying All My Emotions. Through the process of healing I’ve learned to turn tragedy into triumph. I had to dig deep into my purpose and find the power to keep striving. To my fans, thanks for being patient with me and supporting Us," he captioned the post.

The upcoming album is scheduled to release on August 4, 2023.