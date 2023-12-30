What happened to Rakesh and Teena Kamal? Incident explored as wealthy Dover Massachusetts family found dead 

Teena Kamal, a 54-year-old Indian woman, was found dead alongside her husband Rakesh and teenage daughter Ariana in a Boston mansion on Thursday, December 28.

According to Boston 25 News, authorities said that officers were called to the home of the wealthy Massachusetts couple in Dover after a relative who went to check on the family stumbled on the crime scene and notified the police.

Authorities who described the crime scene as a “deadly incident of domestic violence” declined to say if they believed the incident was a murder-suicide but revealed a gun was found near Rakesh Kamal’s body.

While the potential motive for the crime is unknown, Boston 25 reported the family appeared to be facing financial difficulties.

Teena Kamal had filed for bankruptcy last year

According to her LinkedIn, which has since been disabled, Teena Kamal, who served on the American Red Cross of Massachusetts board, was the Chief Executive Officer of EduNova.

Per her bio, Teena, who had over three decades of experience working in the education and technology sectors, worked with “top university faculty and business executives to produce resources that prepare students to lead and thrive in the global economy" in EduNova.The New York Post reported that the company, launched in 2016, was dissolved in December 2021.

Teena Kamal, who graduated magna cum laude from Delhi University, India, and was an alumnus of Harvard University, reportedly filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy last year, Boston 25 reported.

The couple reportedly listed liabilities between $1 million and $10 million in their court filing. However, after the case was dismissed due to failure to comply with court orders, the couple sold their massive 19,000 square foot, 11-bedroom Dover house where the bodies were found to a creditor listed in the bankruptcy filings for $3 million.

Boston 25 reported the Town of Dover had valued the property at $6.8 million.

What we know about Teena Kamal's husband, Rakesh, and their daughter Ariana

The X profile of Rakesh Kamal said he was the president of EduNova and had experience in education services and information technology.

According to the couple’s daughter Ariana’s LinkedIn page, she was a fresher neuroscience major at Middlebury College in Vermont. Ariana, who enjoyed playing guitar and liked to mentor those younger than her, also worked as a writing tutor at Milton Academy in Milton, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said that there were no domestic violence reports tied to the couple found dead alongside their daughter in their Dover home.

“There have been no police reports, there’s been no problems, no domestic issues, no nothing at that house or in the entire neighborhood that I’m aware of. This is very unfortunate and our heart goes out to the entire Kamal family on this terrible tragedy.”

Morrissey, who described the killings as a domestic violence incident, added,

“I hate to see it at any time. I think some of the tensions that people feel in relationships often come out around the holidays.”

The district attorney stated that the investigation into the deaths is still ongoing.