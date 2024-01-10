What happened to Ralph Yarl? Missouri teen honored with All-State band spot months after mishap

A Black teenager, Ralph Yarl, who was allegedly shot in the head by a white homeowner, has been admitted into the all-state band. The incident, which took place in April, reportedly happened after Yarl rang the wrong doorbell.

The teenager was chosen to fill the second chair as a bass clarinetist. As per a post from North Kansas City Schools, he will be performing at the Missouri Music Educators Association annual conference in the second half of January. He will play his bass clarinet among high school students from all over the state. The event will take place in the Missouri reservoir known as Lake of the Ozarks.

The official Facebook statement by the North Kansas City Schools read:

"Bravo to Eliza Cockrell and Stephen Kwon from Northtown, and Ralph Yarl and Carter Walters from Staley! They’ve earned a spot in the 2024 Missouri All State Orchestra or Band and will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association annual conference in January at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake of the Ozarks."

According to the ABC News, talking about the rigorous practice it needs to achieve such a result, Yarl's mother Cleo Nagbe said:

"We have to spend time on some things we don't enjoy as much. Because we need them to arrive at our desired destination."

Ralph Yarl received recognition for his musical prowess while recovering from gunshot wounds

Ralph Yarl, who sustained injuries to his head and arm, was allegedly shot on April 13 by 85-year-old Andrew Lester of Missouri. Yarl was attempting to pick up his younger siblings when the incident happened, according to the Kansas Star. A homeowner shot the teenager after he mistakenly went to a wrong address.

As per the Daily Beast, according to Civil Rights attorneys Lee Merritt, Yarl was shot once in the head by Lester, who then shot him again while he was lying on the floor. Lester said he shot the teenager twice because he thought he was a threat.

According to the teen's family, he had to relearn several abilities and recover for several months. Furthermore, his mother claimed that while he was recovering, he was unable to play an instrument.

On Monday, April 17, Andrew Lester was charged with one count of first-degree felonious assault for shooting Ralph Yarl. Lester was also charged with one count of felonious armed criminal activity.

However, Lester was freed on April 18 after entering a not guilty plea to the charges and posting a $200,000 bond. As to the Missouri Courts, his jury trial is set for October 7, 2024.