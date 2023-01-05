What happened to Randy Lemmon? Tributes pour in as KTRH radio host dies aged 61

Well-known radio host Randy Lemmon passed away due to stroke complications on Wednesday, January 4, at the age of 61. KRIV host Chris Tritico expressed his grief on Facebook by posting a picture, describing Lemmon as a great guy with a big heart. The post continued,

“When Brian Clary and I had our show Hearsay Randy’s show, GardenLine, was just ahead of ours. In his last segment, Brian and I would bust into the studio and take over his show. Randy, try as he may, could not stop us. We had great fun. I will miss him...”

Radio Producer & Traffic Reporter of KSEV AM 700 – The Voice of Texas, Steven Kay, also paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote that he met Randy when he joined as a producer at The GardenLine in 2011.

Steven said that Randy always treated him with respect. He also mentioned that they were still in contact after Steven left IHeartMedia Houston. Steven concluded the post by writing,

“I wish I had done so more often. H-town radio lost a big voice, and the world has one less good man in it. RIP my friend. Although we all feel this is far too soon, you went out on your mark with precision timing as always.”

Randy is survived by his wife, Yvonne Lemmon, and their children, Randal and Selena, alongside other family members.

Netizens pay tribute to Randy Lemmon on Twitter

Randy Lemmon gained recognition in all these years as the host of GardenLine on 740 KTRH. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Sally MacDonald @SallyMacFox26 So sad to hear about the death of Randy Lemmon. He hosted Gardenline on KTRH for nearly 30 years and often joined us on Fox 26. I loved his passion for Houston, his enthusiasm for helping people and how he made yard and gardening talk so interesting. So sad to hear about the death of Randy Lemmon. He hosted Gardenline on KTRH for nearly 30 years and often joined us on Fox 26. I loved his passion for Houston, his enthusiasm for helping people and how he made yard and gardening talk so interesting. 💔 https://t.co/rQ2HRGxdtG

I_SAID_IT @1God2Pronouns RIP RANDY LEMMON. RIP RANDY LEMMON. 🙏 RIP RANDY LEMMON.

Andy @Andy12822966 @LobueMarisa RIP Randy Lemmon who passed away on his 61st birthday. @LobueMarisa RIP Randy Lemmon who passed away on his 61st birthday. 🙏 https://t.co/BUvYzSEfMB

hey man, nice astros @PutItOutMan Rest in peace Randy Lemmon. Rest in peace Randy Lemmon.

Andy @Andy12822966 Rest In Peace Randy Lemmon. Rest In Peace Randy Lemmon. https://t.co/Metu6zGjK5

Matt Thomas @SportsMT I am completely stunned and devastated to learn of the death of my friend Randy Lemmon. He was an institution on KTRH’s Gardenline. He also gave me tremendous support and encouragement as my career began to grow. I called him the Garden Weasel but I loved that man. I am completely stunned and devastated to learn of the death of my friend Randy Lemmon. He was an institution on KTRH’s Gardenline. He also gave me tremendous support and encouragement as my career began to grow. I called him the Garden Weasel but I loved that man.

Vince Smith @Southernpilot I listened to Randy Lemmon in Houston for decades. I’m heartbroken he has passed away. I listened to Randy Lemmon in Houston for decades. I’m heartbroken he has passed away. https://t.co/weyBXHDhUT

Barry Laminack @BarryIsFunny Rest in peace to my buddy Randy Lemmon. What heartbreaking news to wake up to. Rest in peace to my buddy Randy Lemmon. What heartbreaking news to wake up to. 💔

Marisa Lobue @LobueMarisa Prayer for the family and friends of fellow Texas Aggie Randy Lemmon '84! Prayer for the family and friends of fellow Texas Aggie Randy Lemmon '84! 🙏💔👍👍

Randy Lemmon was also the author of four books

Born on January 4, 1962, Lemmon finished schooling at Robert E. Lee High School, after which he pursued his graduation and a BS degree in journalism at Texas A&M University. He created an agricultural network with the College of Agriculture during his time at the university.

Lemmon, who used to live at Moses Hall at the time, acquired his Master of Science in Agriculture degree from the College of Agriculture. He also developed an interest in Aggie football and Astros baseball. The late radio host was popular for his sense of humor and cooking skills.

Randy Lemmon was popular among his fans as the host of GardenLine on 740 KTRH (Image via rodryanshow/Twitter)

Lemmon joined the Texas Farm Bureau as a television and radio producer and later became the host of GardenLine on 740 KTRH. He remained the show’s host for 27 years and shared solutions for handling different climate issues. He used to talk about lawns, gardens, and outdoor living.

Lemmon was also the author of four books about fertilizer schedules, the ten commandments of mulch, and more. He also shared his passion and expertise with homeowners across the Gulf Coast with help from his company, Randy Lemmon Consulting.

Poll : 0 votes