What happened to Randy Lemmon? Tributes pour in as KTRH radio host dies aged 61

Well-known radio host Randy Lemmon passed away due to stroke complications on Wednesday, January 4, at the age of 61. KRIV host Chris Tritico expressed his grief on Facebook by posting a picture, describing Lemmon as a great guy with a big heart. The post continued,
“When Brian Clary and I had our show Hearsay Randy’s show, GardenLine, was just ahead of ours. In his last segment, Brian and I would bust into the studio and take over his show. Randy, try as he may, could not stop us. We had great fun. I will miss him...”
Radio Producer & Traffic Reporter of KSEV AM 700 – The Voice of Texas, Steven Kay, also paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote that he met Randy when he joined as a producer at The GardenLine in 2011.
Steven said that Randy always treated him with respect. He also mentioned that they were still in contact after Steven left IHeartMedia Houston. Steven concluded the post by writing,
“I wish I had done so more often. H-town radio lost a big voice, and the world has one less good man in it. RIP my friend. Although we all feel this is far too soon, you went out on your mark with precision timing as always.”
Randy is survived by his wife, Yvonne Lemmon, and their children, Randal and Selena, alongside other family members.
Netizens pay tribute to Randy Lemmon on Twitter
Randy Lemmon gained recognition in all these years as the host of GardenLine on 740 KTRH. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Randy Lemmon was also the author of four books
Born on January 4, 1962, Lemmon finished schooling at Robert E. Lee High School, after which he pursued his graduation and a BS degree in journalism at Texas A&M University. He created an agricultural network with the College of Agriculture during his time at the university.
Lemmon, who used to live at Moses Hall at the time, acquired his Master of Science in Agriculture degree from the College of Agriculture. He also developed an interest in Aggie football and Astros baseball. The late radio host was popular for his sense of humor and cooking skills.
Lemmon joined the Texas Farm Bureau as a television and radio producer and later became the host of GardenLine on 740 KTRH. He remained the show’s host for 27 years and shared solutions for handling different climate issues. He used to talk about lawns, gardens, and outdoor living.
Lemmon was also the author of four books about fertilizer schedules, the ten commandments of mulch, and more. He also shared his passion and expertise with homeowners across the Gulf Coast with help from his company, Randy Lemmon Consulting.