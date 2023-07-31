What happened to Remi Lucidi aka Enigma? Daredevil stunt photographer passes away after 68th floor mishap

Daredevil stunt photographer Remi Lucidi recently died after falling from the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower in Hong Kong. Lucidi was climbing the building when the incident happened and was confirmed to be dead on the spot, as per South China Morning Post.

Remi shared a picture of the Hong Kong skyline on Instagram seven days before his death. Lucidi's followers have expressed their grief in the post's comment section.

No Next Question @NoNext_Question



Lucidi, who was popularly recognized online as Remi Enigma.



Rest in peace.

#nonextquestion pic.twitter.com/UxW7abZ9aB A 30-year-old Frenchman, Remi Lucidi, known for extreme sports tragically lost his life after falling from the 68-story of a skyscraper in Hong Kong.Lucidi, who was popularly recognized online as Remi Enigma.Rest in peace.

A source revealed that the police department discovered his camera at the spot which had a lot of videos featuring the dangerous stunts he had been performing for a long time.

The official cause of death remains unknown and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Remi Lucidi fell to his death from the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower

While investigating the death of Remi Lucidi, the police officers revealed that he checked into the Tregunter Tower on July 27, 2023, at 7:30 pm. He told the security that he was going to visit a friend on the 40th floor and the guard later discovered that there was no friend of Lucidi staying in the building.

He went to the 49th floor through the elevator and the same was also recorded on the surveillance footage. He then took the stairs and reached the top of the building.

The door leading to the roof was locked but Remi forcefully opened it, aiming to take a picture of the roof. All those who were pursuing Lucidi revealed that the hatch to the roof was open but he was not spotted anywhere.

The local police revealed that he was last seen alive at 7:38 pm the same day and he tapped on the window of the building's penthouse. The maid who heard the tap was so scared that she had to call the police.

According to the New York Post, an anonymous source reportedly stated that Lucidi was asking for help by tapping on the window.

Remi Lucidi was known for performing various stunts over the years

Remi Lucidi was spotted performing different stunts but the most common among them was climbing skyscrapers without safety equipment and performing parkour stunts.

A majority of Lucidi's pictures on Instagram featured him on the spires of tall buildings. Lucidi was posing on top of several buildings in places like Dubai, Bulgaria, and France.

He was once seen standing on the edge of a chimney in France which was around 980 feet high.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Gurjit Kaur, the owner of the hostel where Remi was reportedly staying, described him as a friendly and humble individual.

Kaur also revealed that he spoke to Lucidi once, who told him that he was going to Hong Kong for vacation. He further stated:

"He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going. He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here."

Remi Lucidi was active on Instagram with more than 3,000 followers. Immediate information on his survivors is currently unavailable.