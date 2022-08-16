What happened to Ricardo Cruciani? Neurologist convicted for abusing patients found dead at Rikers Island prison 

On Monday morning, former neurologist and accused s*x offender Ricardo Cruciani died in Rikers Island, where authorities discovered him in the shower room with a towel around his neck.

According to the New York Times, 68-year-old Ricardo Cruciani was scheduled to be sentenced on September 14 for allegedly violating at least six patients. As per prosecutors, his modus operandi was to reportedly make female patients dependent on painkillers before telling them he would only prescribe the medication in return for inappropriate favors.

Prosecutors claim that he preyed on the patients for over 15 years in New York City, Hopewell, and Philadelphia.

The death of Ricardo Cruciani

As per Fox News, Ricardo Cruciani allegedly entered the shower area of Rikers Prison at 4:23 AM. It was reported that an officer discovered his unconscious body at 5:35 PM. He died approximately one hour later.

In response to Cruciani's death, New York City Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina stated that the case was currently under investigation.

He said:

"We will conduct a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones."

The New York Post reported that Ricardo Cruciani, who pleaded guilty to 12 misconduct-related crimes, was planning to appeal the decision after the verdict. He could have potentially received life in prison.

What were the allegations against Rudolph Cruciani?

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg Jr, Cruciani targeted women across various offices and hospitals, including the Beth Israel Medical Center in New York.

In an official news release, Bragg said:

“Ricardo Cruciani abused his power as a medical professional and knowingly took advantage of his patients’ pain."

He continued:

"We entrust doctors to respect our bodies and health when we go to them for help, yet Dr. Cruciani utterly violated that duty. Dr. Cruciani left in his wake six survivors who continue to suffer from debilitating diseases, and now, years of trauma."

Fred Sosinsky, the lawyer representing Cruciani, said his client was unjustly accused.

Sosinsky said:

"In the end, it appears that the collective weight of six accusers, rather than a fair consideration of each of their problematic accounts, carried the day."

He continued:

"Nevertheless, there were, we are confident, a good number of legal errors committed by the trial court that we look forward to remedying before the appellate courts."

While Cruciani's death appears to be a suicide, this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Edited by Sayati Das