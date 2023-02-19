American actor Richard Gere was recently admitted to a hospital with pneumonia while he was on vacation with his family in Mexico.

According to TMZ, the 73-year-old star was with his family near Nuevo Vallarta to celebrate the 40th birthday of his wife, Alejandra Silva, when he fell ill. Before he left for his vacation, Richard Gere had reportedly developed a bad cold that was triggered while he was in Mexico.

The American Gigolo actor was eventually admitted to the hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia. Gere was released the next day after spending the night in the hospital and being given antibiotics.

Richard Gere's condition is improving

As per TMZ, Richard Gere was hospitalized but is recovering this weekend and his condition is improving. It is not known where the Pretty Woman actor was hospitalized, but he is still on a vacation in Mexico.

Gere and Silva tied the knot in 2018 and share two children together. In 2019, the duo welcomed their first child, Alexander. A year later, they welcomed their second son.

On February 16, 2023, Silva took to her Instagram handle to share a post where she revealed that her family had been ill for some time now. The 40-year-old shared a picture with her two kids while she was walking on a beach as the ocean waves ran towards them. The caption of the post read:

"Thank you all for the birthday wishes.. after almost 3 weeks of everyone being sick in our family today finally I feel much better! Thank you for all the love I give it all back to you!"

On February 18, she took to her Instagram story to share a picture of herself and Gere with a facemask, as they were seen from behind walking hand-in-hand with their second son.

Gere is also a father to 23-year-old son Homer James, whom he shares with ex-wife and former model, Carey Lowell.

Born on August 31, 1949, Richard Gere began his acting career in 1973 when he starred in the television film Chelsea D.H.O. as Milo. His other acting credits include Baby Blue Marine, Looking for Mr. Goodbar, Days of Heaven, An Officer and a Gentleman, The Cotton Club, No Mercy, Final Analysis, Mr. Jones, Red Corner, Autumn in New York, and Chicago.

Apart from these, he was also seen in The Hunting Party, Nights in Rodanthe, Hachi: A Dog's Tale, Time Out of Mind, The Dinner, MotherFatherSon, etc. He was last seen in the 2023 rom-com film Maybe I Do alongside Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, and Diane Keaton.

As per his IMDb profile, he will next star in Longing and The Making Of.

