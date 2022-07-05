What happened to Robb Hanrahan? Tributes pour in as CBS 21 news anchor dies aged 60

Former CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan recently passed away at the age of 60. CBS 21 issued a statement and said,
"Robb's contributions during his time with CBS 21 and the amazing connections he made with everyone who worked at the station are immeasurable. He will be greatly missed."
Robb Hanrahan's cause of death explored
Robb Hanrahan died on July 3, 2022, but the cause of death remains unknown for now. Hanrahan announced his retirement back in February 2021, stating that he needed to focus on his health and spend more time with his family.
Back in 2020, Robb suffered a heart attack that almost left him dead. He also shared the experience with his viewers and said that he has been through an extraordinary and life-changing experience. He added,
"Although TV news has always been, and will always be, a part of who I am, I know this is the right time to step back. I will miss all my friends and co-workers at CBS 21 and I remind them that I am not going anywhere. I still live in the market, my wife, Stacey, is still doing the weather and CBS 21 will always be my station."
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Robb Hanrahan gained recognition in all these years as a television journalist. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Hanrahan is survived by his son, daughter and his wife Stacey, who is a licensed mariner with a United States Coast Guard fifty-ton Master/Mate (captain's) license.
Everything known about Robb Hanrahan
Born on April 11, 1962, Robb Hanrahan initially worked at WFOR-TV, a station owned and operated by CBS in Miami, Florida. He was the co-anchor of the newscast for four years with Maggie Rodriguez.
Before joining CBS 21, Hanrahan was a newscaster at WHP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
He was an anchor at WABC-TV from 1996 to 2003. He first joined as a co-anchor for the morning and midday Eyewitness News broadcast and worked alongside Nancy Loo. He was promoted in 1997 to replace Greg Hurst as Roz Abrams' co-anchor on WABC's 5 pm newscast.
While working for WABC-TV, he was part of a second overhaul of the morning newscast, where he and Lori Stokes replaced Loo and David Ushery as morning anchors. The station went through some changes and Hanrahan was replaced by Diana Williams in the early evening newscasts. Robb then began to anchor only on weekends.
Robb also worked at WSVN-TV and WHTM-TV and began his news career at KODE-TV in Joplin, Missouri. He remained a part of CBS 21 for ten years, covering major events and hosting various town halls on subjects like legalizing marijuana and raising the minimum wage. He was a recipient of various broadcasting and journalism honors. Hanrahan and the CBS news team won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of a shooting at Miami International Airport in 2006.