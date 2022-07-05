What happened to Robb Hanrahan? Tributes pour in as CBS 21 news anchor dies aged 60

Former CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan recently passed away at the age of 60. CBS 21 issued a statement and said,

"Robb's contributions during his time with CBS 21 and the amazing connections he made with everyone who worked at the station are immeasurable. He will be greatly missed."

Tom Russell @TOMRUSSELLCBS21 This one really hurts. Look at the date on this photo. 3 years ago today, Robb Hanrahan and I worked this holiday together at CBS 21.



Now he's gone. I'll miss you, Robb. This one really hurts. Look at the date on this photo. 3 years ago today, Robb Hanrahan and I worked this holiday together at CBS 21. Now he's gone. I'll miss you, Robb. https://t.co/P5YCiEl0ie

Robb Hanrahan's cause of death explored

Robb Hanrahan died on July 3, 2022, but the cause of death remains unknown for now. Hanrahan announced his retirement back in February 2021, stating that he needed to focus on his health and spend more time with his family.

Back in 2020, Robb suffered a heart attack that almost left him dead. He also shared the experience with his viewers and said that he has been through an extraordinary and life-changing experience. He added,

"Although TV news has always been, and will always be, a part of who I am, I know this is the right time to step back. I will miss all my friends and co-workers at CBS 21 and I remind them that I am not going anywhere. I still live in the market, my wife, Stacey, is still doing the weather and CBS 21 will always be my station."

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Robb Hanrahan gained recognition in all these years as a television journalist. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Joel D. Smith @JoelDReports

Longtime Some terrible news to shareLongtime @CBS21NEWS anchor Robb Hanrahan has died. He was such a pro and leader in the newsroom but retired about 2 years ago after a heart attack. I still miss that smile & our talks. A huge loss for so many. Please keep his family in your prayers Some terrible news to shareLongtime @CBS21NEWS anchor Robb Hanrahan has died. He was such a pro and leader in the newsroom but retired about 2 years ago after a heart attack. I still miss that smile & our talks. A huge loss for so many. Please keep his family in your prayers https://t.co/bAv3OfoePM

William Seiders @BseidersPhotog An extremely sad day for me and my former @CBS21NEWS family as we have lost our dear friend Robb Hanrahan. He was a true inspiration and mentor to many and I will miss his friendship. RIP good sir. An extremely sad day for me and my former @CBS21NEWS family as we have lost our dear friend Robb Hanrahan. He was a true inspiration and mentor to many and I will miss his friendship. RIP good sir. https://t.co/2amH0Hqn0P

John Fetterman @JohnFetterman



His heart attack two years ago hit me hard, rooted for him hard- was beyond elated with his recovery.



Both our boys started kindergarten their same time. (1/2)

pennlive.com/news/2022/07/f… I am profoundly saddened for Robb’s passing. I’m so grateful to have known him.His heart attack two years ago hit me hard, rooted for him hard- was beyond elated with his recovery.Both our boys started kindergarten their same time. (1/2) I am profoundly saddened for Robb’s passing. I’m so grateful to have known him. His heart attack two years ago hit me hard, rooted for him hard- was beyond elated with his recovery. Both our boys started kindergarten their same time. (1/2) pennlive.com/news/2022/07/f…

Alicia Richards @Aliciaabc27 A big loss for Central Pennsylvania. My heart breaks for Robb Hanrahan's family and his work family. On every occasion that we crossed paths, it struck me that he was an excellent journalist and a gentleman. I will miss you, Robb. A big loss for Central Pennsylvania. My heart breaks for Robb Hanrahan's family and his work family. On every occasion that we crossed paths, it struck me that he was an excellent journalist and a gentleman. I will miss you, Robb.

Matt Maisel @Matt_Maisel local21news.com/news/local/for… My heart hurts in so many ways right now. Robb was one of those guys who aim to earn their respect, but better than that, someone I was lucky to call a friend. He was a tremendous journalist and an even better dad and husband My heart hurts in so many ways right now. Robb was one of those guys who aim to earn their respect, but better than that, someone I was lucky to call a friend. He was a tremendous journalist and an even better dad and husband 💔 local21news.com/news/local/for…

Dennis Owens @Owens_abc27



Former CBS 21 News anchor Robb Hanrahan passes away Terrible news. Please say a prayer for Robb’s wife and son. He was a good guy and Uber talented anchor. He is also a Channel 27 alum. He will be greatly missed.Former CBS 21 News anchor Robb Hanrahan passes away local21news.com/news/local/for… Terrible news. Please say a prayer for Robb’s wife and son. He was a good guy and Uber talented anchor. He is also a Channel 27 alum. He will be greatly missed.Former CBS 21 News anchor Robb Hanrahan passes away local21news.com/news/local/for…

Erika Shych @erikashych

I’ll never forget my first time anchoring a 90 minute show alongside One of the bestI’ll never forget my first time anchoring a 90 minute show alongside @RobbHanrahan . I was very new. And very terrified. But Robb made sure to tell me where to walk and what camera was next, calming every fear I had in those 90 minutes. One of the best ❤️I’ll never forget my first time anchoring a 90 minute show alongside @RobbHanrahan . I was very new. And very terrified. But Robb made sure to tell me where to walk and what camera was next, calming every fear I had in those 90 minutes. https://t.co/c8ecMwe1kh

Joe Calhoun @JoeCalhounWGAL 🏻 🏻 local21news.com/news/local/for… Former CBS 21 News anchor Robb Hanrahan passes away | WHP. I’m sadden to hear this and sorry for Robs family. Please pray with me for them. Former CBS 21 News anchor Robb Hanrahan passes away | WHP. I’m sadden to hear this and sorry for Robs family. Please pray with me for them. 🙏🏻🙏🏻 local21news.com/news/local/for…

Sean 🌍 @OfficiallyRichi Robb Hanrahan passed away. He was a local journalist down here in Miami and had moved to Harrisburg, PA a year and a half ago. He had a massive heart attack in June of 2021. (Hope I got that right) I realize now he was family and now that he is gone it's that much more painful. Robb Hanrahan passed away. He was a local journalist down here in Miami and had moved to Harrisburg, PA a year and a half ago. He had a massive heart attack in June of 2021. (Hope I got that right) I realize now he was family and now that he is gone it's that much more painful.

Ali Lanyon @AliLanyonABC27



local21news.com/news/local/for… So saddened to learn of this news. As a college journalism student in NY, Robb was my go-to for evening news. The few times our paths crossed, I always found him to be kind. Prayers to his family and colleagues. So saddened to learn of this news. As a college journalism student in NY, Robb was my go-to for evening news. The few times our paths crossed, I always found him to be kind. Prayers to his family and colleagues. local21news.com/news/local/for…

Hanrahan is survived by his son, daughter and his wife Stacey, who is a licensed mariner with a United States Coast Guard fifty-ton Master/Mate (captain's) license.

Everything known about Robb Hanrahan

Born on April 11, 1962, Robb Hanrahan initially worked at WFOR-TV, a station owned and operated by CBS in Miami, Florida. He was the co-anchor of the newscast for four years with Maggie Rodriguez.

Hanrahan was a well-known television journalist (Image via ValerieABC27/Twitter)

Before joining CBS 21, Hanrahan was a newscaster at WHP-TV, the CBS affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

He was an anchor at WABC-TV from 1996 to 2003. He first joined as a co-anchor for the morning and midday Eyewitness News broadcast and worked alongside Nancy Loo. He was promoted in 1997 to replace Greg Hurst as Roz Abrams' co-anchor on WABC's 5 pm newscast.

While working for WABC-TV, he was part of a second overhaul of the morning newscast, where he and Lori Stokes replaced Loo and David Ushery as morning anchors. The station went through some changes and Hanrahan was replaced by Diana Williams in the early evening newscasts. Robb then began to anchor only on weekends.

Robb also worked at WSVN-TV and WHTM-TV and began his news career at KODE-TV in Joplin, Missouri. He remained a part of CBS 21 for ten years, covering major events and hosting various town halls on subjects like legalizing marijuana and raising the minimum wage. He was a recipient of various broadcasting and journalism honors. Hanrahan and the CBS news team won a National Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of a shooting at Miami International Airport in 2006.

