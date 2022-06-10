What time will 75th Annual Tony Awards air on CBS? Live streaming details, presenters and more details explored

The 75th Annual Tony Awards is all set to bring together the biggest film and theater artists at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall in the city of New York on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The legendary award show will air live from the esteemed hall between 8:00 PM-11:00 PM ET/5:00 PM-8:00 PM PT on the CBS TV Network.
The star-studded evening will begin with a one-hour long exclusive event titled The Tony Awards: Act One from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM ET/4:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT on the same evening. The event will be streamed live exclusively on Paramount+, and it will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning Julianne Hough and Darren Criss.
Let's find out more about the upcoming award show.
Know all about the prestigious 75th Annual Tony Awards before it airs on on the CBS TV Network
Who is the host and who will be the presenters?
American actress, singer and actress Ariana DeBose will be serving as the host of the honorable award show. She is a Tony Award nominee who has been awarded both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for her work.
The star-studded list of presenters for the 75th Annual Tony Awards includes:
- Utkarsh Ambudkar
- Zach Braff
- Skylar Astin
- Danielle Brooks
- Len Cariou
- Danny Burstein
- RuPaul Charles
- Lilli Cooper
- Jessica Chastain
- Bryan Cranston
- Colman Domingo
- Wilson Cruz
- Anthony Edwards
- Raúl Esparza
- Cynthia Erivo
- Laurence Fishburne
- Renée Elise Goldsberry
- Andrew Garfield
- Tony Goldwyn
- Vanessa Hudgens
- David Alan Grier
- Jennifer Hudson
- Prince Jackson
That is not all. The award show will see even more beloved celebrities being presenters for the night. Other acclaimed names on the list include:
- Paris Jackson
- Samuel L Jackson
- Telly Leung
- Nathan Lane
- Judith Light
- Gaten Matarazzo
- Josh Lucas
- Ruthie Ann Miles
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Patina Miller
- Bebe Neuwirth
- Sarah Paulson
- Kelli O'Hara
- Bernadette Peters
- Billy Porter
- Jeremy Pope
- LaTanya Richardson
- Tony Shalhoub
- Chita Rivera
- Phillipa Soo
- George Takei
- Sarah Silverman
- Aaron Tveit
- Patrick Wilson
- Adrienne Warren
- Bowen Yang
Where can the 75th Annual Tony Awards be watched?
The honorary event of the 2022 Annual Tony Awards is all set to be broadcast live from the highly prestigious Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm ET/5:00 pm-8:00 pm PT on the CBS TV Network.
The glorious event will also be livestreamed and streamed-on-demand exclusively on the popular streaming platform Paramount+. The one-hour-long exclusive Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, will also be available to stream live only on Paramount+.
All you need to do is have a subscription to the streaming service to enjoy the prestigious award function from the comfort of your home.
One of the biggest highlights of the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be the audio description for the live event telecast provided by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. The audio description will ensure that viewers with low vision or no vision at all have a much better experience. It will be provided by Audio Eyes and VITAC on the SAP (Secondary Audio Programming) channel.