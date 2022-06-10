What time will 75th Annual Tony Awards air on CBS? Live streaming details, presenters and more details explored

The 75th Annual Tony Awards is all set to bring together the biggest film and theater artists at the prestigious Radio City Music Hall in the city of New York on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The legendary award show will air live from the esteemed hall between 8:00 PM-11:00 PM ET/5:00 PM-8:00 PM PT on the CBS TV Network.

The star-studded evening will begin with a one-hour long exclusive event titled The Tony Awards: Act One from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM ET/4:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT on the same evening. The event will be streamed live exclusively on Paramount+, and it will be hosted by Emmy Award-winning Julianne Hough and Darren Criss.

Let's find out more about the upcoming award show.

Know all about the prestigious 75th Annual Tony Awards before it airs on on the CBS TV Network

Who is the host and who will be the presenters?

American actress, singer and actress Ariana DeBose will be serving as the host of the honorable award show. She is a Tony Award nominee who has been awarded both the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for her work.

The star-studded list of presenters for the 75th Annual Tony Awards includes:

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Zach Braff

Skylar Astin

Danielle Brooks

Len Cariou

Danny Burstein

RuPaul Charles

Lilli Cooper

Jessica Chastain

Bryan Cranston

Colman Domingo

Wilson Cruz

Anthony Edwards

Raúl Esparza

Cynthia Erivo

Laurence Fishburne

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Andrew Garfield

Tony Goldwyn

Vanessa Hudgens

David Alan Grier

Jennifer Hudson

Prince Jackson

That is not all. The award show will see even more beloved celebrities being presenters for the night. Other acclaimed names on the list include:

Paris Jackson

Samuel L Jackson

Telly Leung

Nathan Lane

Judith Light

Gaten Matarazzo

Josh Lucas

Ruthie Ann Miles

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Patina Miller

Bebe Neuwirth

Sarah Paulson

Kelli O'Hara

Bernadette Peters

Billy Porter

Jeremy Pope

LaTanya Richardson

Tony Shalhoub

Chita Rivera

Phillipa Soo

George Takei

Sarah Silverman

Aaron Tveit

Patrick Wilson

Adrienne Warren

Bowen Yang

Where can the 75th Annual Tony Awards be watched?

The honorary event of the 2022 Annual Tony Awards is all set to be broadcast live from the highly prestigious Radio City Music Hall in New York on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 8:00 pm-11:00 pm ET/5:00 pm-8:00 pm PT on the CBS TV Network.

The glorious event will also be livestreamed and streamed-on-demand exclusively on the popular streaming platform Paramount+. The one-hour-long exclusive Tony Awards: Act One, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, will also be available to stream live only on Paramount+.

All you need to do is have a subscription to the streaming service to enjoy the prestigious award function from the comfort of your home.

One of the biggest highlights of the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be the audio description for the live event telecast provided by the American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League. The audio description will ensure that viewers with low vision or no vision at all have a much better experience. It will be provided by Audio Eyes and VITAC on the SAP (Secondary Audio Programming) channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far