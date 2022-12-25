What happened to Ronan Vibert? Saving Mr Banks star dies aged 58

On Thursday, December 22, veteran British TV and movie actor Ronan Vibert passed away at 58, following a fight with a brief illness, as per a report from Deadline Hollywood.

His manager, Sharon Vitro, confirmed the news of Vibert's unfortunate passing to the American magazine, The Hollywood Reporter. However, the exact details of his illness have not been revealed.

Outside of more mainstream roles including 2002’s ‘The Pianist’, Vibert is also known for his portrayal of Joseph Willicombe in Peter Boganovich’s ‘The Cat’s Meow.’ Remembering English actor #RonanVibert who has passed away at the age of 58.Outside of more mainstream roles including 2002’s ‘The Pianist’, Vibert is also known for his portrayal of Joseph Willicombe in Peter Boganovich’s ‘The Cat’s Meow.’ Remembering English actor #RonanVibert who has passed away at the age of 58. Outside of more mainstream roles including 2002’s ‘The Pianist’, Vibert is also known for his portrayal of Joseph Willicombe in Peter Boganovich’s ‘The Cat’s Meow.’ https://t.co/ONhZieNFzG

Vibert was a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alumni and a seasoned performer, as he was active in showbiz since the late 1980s. Besides his acting experience, the actor has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry.

The sudden passing of the Saving Mr. Banks star has garnered reactions from his admirers who have either seen his fine work or have collaborated with him.

Condolences pour in after the sudden demise of seasoned actor Ronan Vibert

Richard E. Grant @RichardEGrant Woke up to the shocking news that my friend and fellow actor Ronan Vibert has died. We first worked together in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at the end of the last century. Woke up to the shocking news that my friend and fellow actor Ronan Vibert has died. We first worked together in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at the end of the last century. 💔 https://t.co/KL2RdSbFng

After news of Vibert's sudden demise broke, one-time Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant, who worked with Vibert in The Scarlet Pimpernel, wrote:

MICHAEL JIBSON @mikejibson Very sad to here that the brilliant and lovely #RonanVibert has passed away. I got to work with him on #HatfieldsandMccoys . He was such an inspiration for me as a young character actor. Love to his family. RIP. Very sad to here that the brilliant and lovely #RonanVibert has passed away. I got to work with him on #HatfieldsandMccoys. He was such an inspiration for me as a young character actor. Love to his family. RIP. https://t.co/gKVqMvTTyh

English actor Michael Jibson, who is known for appearing in 1917 and The Crown, tweeted about his collaboration with the departed performer through Hatfields & McCoys:

A lovely man & a wonderful actor. My sincere condolences to family & friends. Gone FAR too soon. Ronan Vibert. Rest In Peace.A lovely man & a wonderful actor. My sincere condolences to family & friends. Gone FAR too soon. Ronan Vibert. Rest In Peace. A lovely man & a wonderful actor. My sincere condolences to family & friends. Gone FAR too soon. 💔 https://t.co/SAQN8bqOzM

James Dreyfus, also a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alumnus like Vibert, took to his Twitter handle to pen:

QuokkᐰMocha 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇨🇿🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 @MochaQuokka Just saw that Ronan Vibert has died. Such a brilliant actor. Loved him as Robespierre and even when I was studying the French Revolution on my uni course I was picturing [email protected] every time Robespierre was mentioned. RIP. Just saw that Ronan Vibert has died. Such a brilliant actor. Loved him as Robespierre and even when I was studying the French Revolution on my uni course I was picturing [email protected] every time Robespierre was mentioned. RIP. https://t.co/hbRiC7jkpb

Another Twitter user shared his condolences while showcasing their admiration for the actor's work:

Similarly, many reacted to the devastating news on social media. Here are some of those reactions:

EmpireEm AProChoiceWoman 🌻🌻🌻 @StillHereBugger @TVSanjeev So sorry to hear this. He was such a talented actor. RIP Ronan Vibert @TVSanjeev So sorry to hear this. He was such a talented actor. RIP Ronan Vibert

Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 @TVSanjeev Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Pianist’ At 58 deadline.com/2022/12/ronan-… Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Pianist’ At 58 deadline.com/2022/12/ronan-… Really shocking. I met Ronan when I first started in the business through mutual acquaintances and on every odd occasion we met over the years he was consistently warm and self deprecating. Thoughts with his loved ones. twitter.com/deadline/statu… Really shocking. I met Ronan when I first started in the business through mutual acquaintances and on every odd occasion we met over the years he was consistently warm and self deprecating. Thoughts with his loved ones. twitter.com/deadline/statu…

TheBorgias FansPage @BorgiasFans twitter.com/David_Oakes/st… David Oakes @David_Oakes Truly shocked to hear about Ronan’s passing.



A thoroughly charming, witty and kind human. I cherished working with him.



Safe onwards… Truly shocked to hear about Ronan’s passing.A thoroughly charming, witty and kind human. I cherished working with him.Safe onwards… Very sad news - Ronan will be sorely missed. He was a lovely man, with a wicked sense of humour. RIP Ronan Vibert. My condolences to Jess & all who knew & loved him. Very sad news - Ronan will be sorely missed. He was a lovely man, with a wicked sense of humour. RIP Ronan Vibert. My condolences to Jess & all who knew & loved him. 💔 twitter.com/David_Oakes/st…

Fausto Fernández @faustianovich Adiós a Ronan Vibert, un muy buen actor británico a quien recordaremos como el Giovanni Sforza de la serie LOS BORGIA, y en cine como el marido del personaje de Ruth Platt en EL PIANISTA, de Roman Polanski. Trabajó a las órdenes de Gonzalo Suárez en REMANDO AL VIENTO. Adiós a Ronan Vibert, un muy buen actor británico a quien recordaremos como el Giovanni Sforza de la serie LOS BORGIA, y en cine como el marido del personaje de Ruth Platt en EL PIANISTA, de Roman Polanski. Trabajó a las órdenes de Gonzalo Suárez en REMANDO AL VIENTO. https://t.co/xnwmbcHx2E

My heart feels numb. I really appreciated his work and it saddens me that he died so young. Yes, I didn't know him personally, and yet I am sad. Very sad even. twitter.com/DEADLINE/statu… Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Pianist’ At 58 deadline.com/2022/12/ronan-… Ronan Vibert Dies: Actor In ‘Saving Mr. Banks’ And ‘The Pianist’ At 58 deadline.com/2022/12/ronan-… R.I.P Ronan VibertMy heart feels numb. I really appreciated his work and it saddens me that he died so young. Yes, I didn't know him personally, and yet I am sad. Very sad even. R.I.P Ronan Vibert 💔💔💔My heart feels numb. I really appreciated his work and it saddens me that he died so young. Yes, I didn't know him personally, and yet I am sad. Very sad even.😞😞😞 twitter.com/DEADLINE/statu…

@photogreports @photogreports BREAKING - Actor Ronan Vibert (“The Pianist, “Saving Mr. Banks”) dies; he was 58-years-old, according to @DEADLINE BREAKING - Actor Ronan Vibert (“The Pianist, “Saving Mr. Banks”) dies; he was 58-years-old, according to @DEADLINE

Ronan Vibert's work spanned over four decades. He appeared in projects like The Snowman, Saving Mr. Banks, Dracula Untold, The Man Who Crossed Hitler, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, The Pianist, and many more.

The veteran actor shared the screen with Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson, James Franco, Willem Dafoe, Luke Evans, and Michael Fassbender.

The Pianist actor is survived by his wife, Jess Grand Vibert, among other relatives.

