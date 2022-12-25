What happened to Ronan Vibert? Saving Mr Banks star dies aged 58

On Thursday, December 22, veteran British TV and movie actor Ronan Vibert passed away at 58, following a fight with a brief illness, as per a report from Deadline Hollywood.
His manager, Sharon Vitro, confirmed the news of Vibert's unfortunate passing to the American magazine, The Hollywood Reporter. However, the exact details of his illness have not been revealed.
Vibert was a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alumni and a seasoned performer, as he was active in showbiz since the late 1980s. Besides his acting experience, the actor has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry.
The sudden passing of the Saving Mr. Banks star has garnered reactions from his admirers who have either seen his fine work or have collaborated with him.
Condolences pour in after the sudden demise of seasoned actor Ronan Vibert
After news of Vibert's sudden demise broke, one-time Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant, who worked with Vibert in The Scarlet Pimpernel, wrote:
"Woke up to the shocking news that my friend and fellow actor Ronan Vibert has died. We first worked together in THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL at the end of the last century. 💔"
English actor Michael Jibson, who is known for appearing in 1917 and The Crown, tweeted about his collaboration with the departed performer through Hatfields & McCoys:
"Very sad to here that the brilliant and lovely #RonanVibert has passed away. I got to work with him on #HatfieldsandMccoys. He was such an inspiration for me as a young character actor. Love to his family. RIP."
James Dreyfus, also a Royal Academy of Dramatic Art alumnus like Vibert, took to his Twitter handle to pen:
"Ronan Vibert. Rest In Peace. A lovely man & a wonderful actor. My sincere condolences to family & friends. Gone FAR too soon. 💔"
Another Twitter user shared his condolences while showcasing their admiration for the actor's work:
"Just saw that Ronan Vibert has died. Such a brilliant actor. Loved him as Robespierre and even when I was studying the French Revolution on my uni course I was picturing [email protected] every time Robespierre was mentioned. RIP."
Similarly, many reacted to the devastating news on social media. Here are some of those reactions:
Ronan Vibert's work spanned over four decades. He appeared in projects like The Snowman, Saving Mr. Banks, Dracula Untold, The Man Who Crossed Hitler, Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life, The Pianist, and many more.
The veteran actor shared the screen with Tom Hanks, Emma Thompson, James Franco, Willem Dafoe, Luke Evans, and Michael Fassbender.
The Pianist actor is survived by his wife, Jess Grand Vibert, among other relatives.