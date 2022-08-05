"Who's playing Che Guevara, Kevin Spacey?": James Franco ethnicity explored as actor's casting as Fidel Castro sparks online backlash

American actor James Franco faced severe backlash online after the announcement that he would be playing the role of Fidel Castro in Alina of Cuba.

The upcoming film will be helmed by Miguel Bardem and will be based on the life of Alina Fernandez, one of Castro's most outspoken critics who lived in Cuba until 1999. She fled to Spain after that, using a wig and false papers.

The real Alina Fernandez will be serving as the biographical consultant for the film, and has reportedly given her blessing to Franco's selection. However, people weren't particularly happy with Franco's casting and took to Twitter to vent out their feelings.

Many fans slammed the casting and stated that it is unfair and disrespectful to Latino actors. One fan even asked, "Who's playing Che Guevara, Kevin Spacey?"

James Franco ethnicity explored amid backlash on his recent Fidel Castro casting

Born on April 19, 1978, James Franco is the son of Douglas Eugene Franco and Betsy Franco. His father, who passed away in 2011, was a businessman in Silicon Valley, while his mother is an author and a screenwriter.

James is the eldest child of the duo's three kids. The other two, Tom and Dave Franco, are artists and actors respectively.

As per Ethnicelebs, Franco's father was of half Swedish and half Portuguese/Madeiran descent. Meanwhile, his mother is Jewish from several descents (German Jewish, Lithuanian Jewish, Russian Jewish and Polish Jewish).

Franco's paternal grandfather was born in Illinois and was the child of Portuguese emigrants hailing from the Madeira islands. His grandmother was from Illinois and had a Swedish decent.

The Why Him? star has previously claimed in his interviews that he is not religious even though he is Jewish.

Twitter was not happy with James Franco's casting as Fidel Castro

As news of James Franco essaying the role of Fidel Castro went viral, fans weren't happy and slammed his casting. Other than saying that it wasn't fair to the Latino actors, they also said that it is disrespectful to Latino cinema to cast someone who isn't from their descent. Fans also pointed at the controversial allegations the actor has been facing for several years.

Jeff Torres @iamJeffTorres I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco is dead ass playing Fidel Castro. Latinos gettin’ done dirty af out here and everywhere. Damn lol I’m auditioning for another generic Latin-American drug dealer and James Franco is dead ass playing Fidel Castro. Latinos gettin’ done dirty af out here and everywhere. Damn lol

Ahmed/INeedHer.eth 🇸🇴 @big_business_ James Franco gonna play Fidel Castro in a film James Franco gonna play Fidel Castro in a film https://t.co/kXjGwfVBry

Jenni Ruiza @RuizaJenni I'm so confused by the disrespect the industry continues to give Latine performers. Now James Franco has been cast as Fidel Castro. Fidel Castro, everyone. I'm so confused by the disrespect the industry continues to give Latine performers. Now James Franco has been cast as Fidel Castro. Fidel Castro, everyone.

Some questioned the casting, while others had suggestions about Latino actors who could've been cast in the film. Others just took it as an opportunity to diss Franco.

KID VICIOUS🔪 @kirkacevedo



How come non Latino actors get to play Latino roles and Latinos actors can ONLY PLAY Latinos?!



🤦🏻‍♂️



deadline.com/2022/08/james-… WTF bullshit is this?How come non Latino actors get to play Latino roles and Latinos actors can ONLY PLAY Latinos?! #KidVicious 🤦🏻‍♂️ WTF bullshit is this?How come non Latino actors get to play Latino roles and Latinos actors can ONLY PLAY Latinos?!#KidVicious🤦🏻‍♂️deadline.com/2022/08/james-…

Dominique Rémy @canaryfilmmaker Ok so I’m not done with this James Franco casting news. Was Pedro Pascal unavailable? Although not Cuban, he makes a lot more sense on every level. He’s also related to Allende, a man Fidel Castro deeply admired and supported. Like…we’re talking one degree of separation here. Ok so I’m not done with this James Franco casting news. Was Pedro Pascal unavailable? Although not Cuban, he makes a lot more sense on every level. He’s also related to Allende, a man Fidel Castro deeply admired and supported. Like…we’re talking one degree of separation here. https://t.co/rgDYsUGLyf

Matt Barbot @BarbotRobot Gordita Chronicles and Batgirl cancelled, James Franco set to play Fidel Castro. Truly a curséd time for Latin content. Gordita Chronicles and Batgirl cancelled, James Franco set to play Fidel Castro. Truly a curséd time for Latin content.

Sakshi🐦 @sakshiaravind By far, this has to be CIA's most successful attempt to assassinate Castro. variety.com/2022/film/news… By far, this has to be CIA's most successful attempt to assassinate Castro. variety.com/2022/film/news…

Jerome! @JeromeM94Movies Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY https://t.co/WjehrK4GMM This is the sort of thing you say when your drunk “hey imagine James Franco as Fidel Castro would be wild huh?” twitter.com/DEADLINE/statu… This is the sort of thing you say when your drunk “hey imagine James Franco as Fidel Castro would be wild huh?” twitter.com/DEADLINE/statu…

Tom Wojcik @TomWojcik Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY https://t.co/WjehrK4GMM The real Fidel Castro was nine times smarter, more charming, more captivating than James Franco. twitter.com/deadline/statu… The real Fidel Castro was nine times smarter, more charming, more captivating than James Franco. twitter.com/deadline/statu…

From the deluge of tweets on Twitter after the announcement, it was clear that James Franco was truly the incorrect choice for the role of Fidel Castro. Most people were just frustrated at the lack of diversity and inclusion the makers of the film showed as they cast Franco as Castro.

Ciel 🇵🇸 姗姗来迟 @aerielist I would rather cut out my own tongue than watch a Hollywood-mafe movie about Fidel Castro starring James Franco Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY https://t.co/WjehrK4GMM Pls kill this projectI would rather cut out my own tongue than watch a Hollywood-mafe movie about Fidel Castro starring James Franco twitter.com/DEADLINE/statu… Pls kill this project 😃 I would rather cut out my own tongue than watch a Hollywood-mafe movie about Fidel Castro starring James Franco twitter.com/DEADLINE/statu…

Marcos González 🇵🇷 @polosmarcos Bro James Franco is somehow uncanceled and the first movie he’s back for he’s gonna play Fidel Castro…



Not even remotely Latino.



That’s the most Hollywood shit. Get me out of this place. Bro James Franco is somehow uncanceled and the first movie he’s back for he’s gonna play Fidel Castro…Not even remotely Latino. That’s the most Hollywood shit. Get me out of this place.

Mr. $70 🐍🏁 @MrBruceLeroy



Fans: i’M sO TiReD oF WoKe CuLtUrE.



Hollywood: Let’s add James Franco (sexual predator) to play the real life character of Fidel Castro.



Fans: JaMeS FrAnCo iS a GoOd AcTor. Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY EXCLUSIVE: James Franco will play Cuban leader Fidel Castro in Miguel Bardem’s ‘Aline of Cuba’ with Mía Maestro set to play Natalia “Naty” Revuelta, the Cuban-born socialite he has a passionate love affair with bit.ly/3zX4QWY https://t.co/WjehrK4GMM Hollywood: Lets add a diverse cast to this fictional movie.Fans: i’M sO TiReD oF WoKe CuLtUrE.Hollywood: Let’s add James Franco (sexual predator) to play the real life character of Fidel Castro.Fans: JaMeS FrAnCo iS a GoOd AcTor. twitter.com/deadline/statu… Hollywood: Lets add a diverse cast to this fictional movie.Fans: i’M sO TiReD oF WoKe CuLtUrE.Hollywood: Let’s add James Franco (sexual predator) to play the real life character of Fidel Castro.Fans: JaMeS FrAnCo iS a GoOd AcTor. twitter.com/deadline/statu…

Carlo Arrechea @CarloArrechea



I don’t have anything against James Franco, but playing Fidel Castro. Is this a joke?



Come on, Hollywood!



matters !! Just to clarify: I’m a Cuban-born actor. I’ve auditioned for that project (Alina of Cuba), but for a different role.I don’t have anything against James Franco, but playing Fidel Castro. Is this a joke?Come on, Hollywood! #DiversityandInclusion matters !! Just to clarify: I’m a Cuban-born actor. I’ve auditioned for that project (Alina of Cuba), but for a different role.I don’t have anything against James Franco, but playing Fidel Castro. Is this a joke? Come on, Hollywood! #DiversityandInclusion matters !!

lil pom poko jerk @rajandelman The only way I'd watch James Franco playing Fidel Castro is if it's one of those Tarantino alternative history films where the exploding cigar works The only way I'd watch James Franco playing Fidel Castro is if it's one of those Tarantino alternative history films where the exploding cigar works

Juan Ayala 🇺🇸🇸🇻🏳️‍🌈 @ijuanayala I can’t get cast as Latino to save my life because I don’t fit a producer or exec’s narrow-minded standards, but James Franco gets cast as Fidel Castro? Girl, bye. I can’t get cast as Latino to save my life because I don’t fit a producer or exec’s narrow-minded standards, but James Franco gets cast as Fidel Castro? Girl, bye.

Sarah Ann Masse 🏳️‍🌈💗💜💙 @SarahAnnMasse @hiresurvivors deadline.com/2022/08/james-… This is disgusting. James Franco is a sexual predator and he is neither Cuban nor Latino. Everything about this is wrong. And the Deadline "exclusive" is clearly just a fawning release written by the film's team. #HireSurvivorsHollywood This is disgusting. James Franco is a sexual predator and he is neither Cuban nor Latino. Everything about this is wrong. And the Deadline "exclusive" is clearly just a fawning release written by the film's team. #HireSurvivorsHollywood @hiresurvivors deadline.com/2022/08/james-…

van @vcav Deadline Hollywood @DEADLINE “Finding and convincing James Franco to play Castro was a fun and challenging process,” John Martinez O’Felan, the project’s lead creative producer of Austin-based Mankind Entertainment, said about the casting deadline.com/2022/08/james-… “Finding and convincing James Franco to play Castro was a fun and challenging process,” John Martinez O’Felan, the project’s lead creative producer of Austin-based Mankind Entertainment, said about the casting deadline.com/2022/08/james-… finally get a big budget film about Fidel Castro, COOL. ok. who is in it? James Franco? Ok.. coming back from weird controversial behavior and whitewashing a Latin American figure? Ok…what’s it about? It’s based on his anti-communist daughter turned Cuban Dissident. OK. KEEP IT. twitter.com/deadline/statu… finally get a big budget film about Fidel Castro, COOL. ok. who is in it? James Franco? Ok.. coming back from weird controversial behavior and whitewashing a Latin American figure? Ok…what’s it about? It’s based on his anti-communist daughter turned Cuban Dissident. OK. KEEP IT. twitter.com/deadline/statu…

Monica Palacios @MonicaPFlash TheWrap @TheWrap James Franco is set to play Fidel Castro in "Alina of Cuba," his latest role after taking a step back from acting following accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018 thewrap.com/james-franco-f… James Franco is set to play Fidel Castro in "Alina of Cuba," his latest role after taking a step back from acting following accusations of sexual misconduct in 2018 thewrap.com/james-franco-f… James Franco as Fidel Castro??? Everything about this is wrong! twitter.com/thewrap/status… James Franco as Fidel Castro??? Everything about this is wrong! twitter.com/thewrap/status…

almond taylor-joy @jesterbestie James Franco making his acting comeback by playing Fidel Castro and I can’t even begin to unpack the issues with that statement James Franco making his acting comeback by playing Fidel Castro and I can’t even begin to unpack the issues with that statement

The announcement of James Franco being cast in Alina of Cuba comes weeks after it was revealed that he would star in Billie August's coming-of-age period film, Me, You. The film will mark the Oscar nominee's return to the silver screen four years after he faced allegations of s*xual abuse.

While speaking to news outlet EW via email, John Martinez O'Felan, a film producer, revealed that have a special plan to make James Franco look like Fidel Castro.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba @mkainerugaba In 10 days we will be celebrating the 96th birthday of the greatest revolutionary that ever lived, Fidel Castro Ruz. Africans on Twitter please do not forget to celebrate this great man on the day. In 10 days we will be celebrating the 96th birthday of the greatest revolutionary that ever lived, Fidel Castro Ruz. Africans on Twitter please do not forget to celebrate this great man on the day. https://t.co/96dD40Jdwe

He said:

"To bring the character of Fidel Castro to life, working with James Franco, will be his long-time makeup collaborator Nana Fischer (Golden Globe winner, The Disaster Artist) and dialect coach Jessica Drake (The Batman, Bohemian Rhapsody), who he brought with him."

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news of Franco's casting on August 4 and stated that Franco will be joining Ana Villafañe who will play the character of Alina. Mia Maestro will essay the role of Cuban socialite and Fernandez's mother, Natalia "Naty" Revuelta. The latter had an affair with Castro after which she got pregnant and gave birth to Alice.

Written by Nilo Cruz and Jose Rivera, the upcoming film will begin its shooting this month in Colombia's Cartagena and Bogota. It also stars Alanna de la Rosa, Maria Cecilia Botero, Harding Junior, Sian Chiong, and Rafael Ernesto Hernández.

