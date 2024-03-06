What happened at SEPTA bus stop? Shooting in North Philadelphia leaves one dead and four injured

On March 4, 2024, an after-school mass shooting took place at a North Philadelphia SEPTA bus stop, which claimed the life of a 17-year-old high school student.

FOX 29 reported that the shooting took place at about 3:44 pm, near the Route 6 bus stop in the area of Ogontz Avenue and West Godfrey Avenue. It happened when a group of 15 to 20 people were boarding the bus and two individuals walked up near the stop and opened fire.

NBC10 Philadelphia reported that at least one of the suspects was equipped with an automatic weapon, and the shooting left four other individuals injured. At a news conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said:

"Multiple rounds were fired."

Authorities believe the deceased 17-year-old at the SEPTA bus stop shooting was "targeted"

As per FOX 29, the 17-year-old deceased victim has been identified by authorities as Dayemen Taylor and he was shot "multiple times" at the SEPTA bus stop. Following the shooting, Dayeman was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was declared dead at 3:53 pm.

WPVI-TV stated that authorities believe that the "17-year-old was targeted." Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said,

"It definitely appears that this individual, our decedent, was targeted. The bus is stopped, people are starting to board the bus and that's when we have two individuals come up and start to fire, shooting him and unfortunately killing him."

According to a report by FOX 29, the School District of Philadelphia confirmed that Dayemen Taylor was a student at Imhotep Institute Charter High School.

Expand Tweet

FOX 29 further stated that the other victims included two women who were already inside the Route 6 SEPTA bus and were hit by stray bullets that went through the bus. One of them is a 50-year-old who sustained a graze wound to her arm, and the other one is a 71-year-old who was shot in the head. Both women were mentioned to be innocent bystanders, who were present at the scene and are said to be in stable condition.

The outlet reported that during the mass shooting, a 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his right shoulder while he tried to escape the scene. While investigating, authorities also located another victim, a 14-year-old boy who arrived at Albert Einstein Medical Center with a graze wound to his buttocks.

Both teenage boys were said to be in stable condition at the hospital, as reported by NBC10 Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

FOX 29 reported that the SEPTA bus operator drove aside to prevent further possible gunshots from hitting passengers.

No arrests have been made yet in the SEPTA bus stop shooting

Surveillance videos reveal people ducking to avoid being hit by gunfire and running off the bus after the shooting ceased, as per NBC10 Philadelphia. The two suspects escaped the scene. SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said:

"SEPTA Police will continue to assist PPD as this investigation moves forward. This was a horrific incident that claimed one life and left several others injured, including two women on the Route 6 bus who were just trying to go about their day."

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said:

"Our work will never stop. It's important we continue to go after individuals who have guns in our community. In this case, we believe this gun was set to go on automatic, which is often continues to be a challenge when you see the level of rounds out here."

WPVI-TV also stated that authorities are currently reviewing surveillance video. However, no arrests have been made as of yet.