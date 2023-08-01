What happened to Sha GZ? Seizure video sparks concern among rapper's fans online 

New York-based rapper Sha GZ suffered a seizure right in the middle of his show on the night of Monday, July 31. The video was shared by his fans online who were attending the concert. As soon as the clipping surfaced on social media, netizens showed concern about the rapper.

In the video, Sha GZ is seen dancing, singing, and rapping to his tunes, before falling to the floor and suffering a seizure, with fans and friends trying to help him out. As of Tuesday, his current health condition or the cause behind the seizure remains unknown.

Trigger warning: This article contains some visuals that might be uncomfortable. Viewers’ discretion is advised.

Sha GZ is only 18 years old

Born as Shaheem Knott, Sha GZ is an 18-year-old (born January 5, 2005) drill rapper hailing from the Bronx, New York. He is also a hip-hop artist whose popular tracks include Rosa, New Opp, The Purge, and Poppa Perry. He entered the rapping industry in 2021.

Apart from rapping, he is known for sampling other popular rap numbers and his high-energy beats. He is a fan-favorite live performer, mostly popular across New York rap circles.

The recent footage of him having a seizure right in the middle of his show has left fans and netizens upset, with many raising concerns and praying for his speedy recovery. Here’s how people on social media reacted:

FreeMove @lyzzwrldd not my bby sha gz havin a seizure man wtf pull thru bro i can't lose u too

dyl 💞🦋💫 @barrybondsbitch sha gz had a seizure tn, prayers up for him

Sha GZ's New Opp was removed by Youtube for violating community guidelines

In December 2022, he was profiled and interviewed by Rolling Stone about his new launch New Opp (takes a sample from Nuketown by Ski Mask the Slump God), after the song was flagged and removed by YouTube because it allegedly violated community guidelines.

The music video, which surged as high as #11 on YouTube’s global trending list before it was taken down, featured a minor (GZ himself, who was 17 years old back then) smoking an unknown but controlled substance in the first 10 seconds.

Sha GZ told Rolling Stone that he initially thought it was removed for its lyrics and may have been flagged by “someone from a label.” However, he soon realized that it was YouTube that took down his music video as he received an email from the platform explaining why his content was erased.

GZ tried to re-upload the video, which was again erased from the platform, citing a violation of Child Safety policies. However, it still earned over 100,000 views in less than two days.

Since that controversy, GZ has been a popular face in the New York drill rap scene, acquiring more than 199,000 followers on Instagram (account sha_gz has been active since July 2022) and over a million listeners on Spotify. Sha GZ’s latest music video for the song Better Off Dead was released in May 2023 and has been on the Billboard 200 charts.