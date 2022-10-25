What happened to Tim Gough? Suffolk local radio DJ dies while on air

Suffolk radio presenter Tim Gough passed away from a suspected heart attack on October 24, at the age of 55. A spokesperson for GenX Radio posted a tweet and stated,

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to inform you, our dear friend and breakfast host Tim Gough passed away this morning whilst presenting his programme. Our love to his family, son, sister, brother and mum. Tim was doing what he loved. He was 55 years old. RIP buddy."

Gough was the host of the breakfast show on Saxon Radio and SGR-FM. He also appeared on Smooth Radio alongside other stations in the East Midlands.

Tim Gough's cause of death explored

Tim Gough died from a suspected heart attack while presenting GenX Radio's breakfast show. He was at his residence in Lackford, Suffolk, at the time of death. Reports say that an hour after his show started, the music stopped halfway and although it resumed after a few minutes, no one could hear Gough's voice.

Detailed information on Gough's passing is currently awaited.

Managing director of GenX Radio, James Hazell, said that he had known Tim for around 30 years and described him as a warm, caring, and fun guy who was loved by him and his family. Hazell said that they are heartbroken by the news and that his family members have currently requested privacy.

Everything known about Tim Gough

Tim Gough was known for his appearances on various radio shows (Image via amyvoce/Twitter)

Although not confirmed, a few websites say that Tim Gough was born in 1967. He grew up in Suffolk and started his broadcasting career at Ipswich's Radio Orwell in 1986.

Gough also worked alongside Stephen Foster at Radio Orwell. Foster stated that he got to know Tim when he was working behind the scenes on the Saturday afternoon sports show. Foster stated that Gough was a Norwich City fan and did a great job on air for Saxon.

Virgin Radio UK presenter Amy Voce said she was "absolutely gutted" by Tim's death:

“Absolutely gutted to hear this news about Tim. He was my first-ever boss in radio at Leicester Sound when I was 18 and was so wonderful. I have the happiest of memories and we always kept in touch, and if it wasn’t for him I might not be in radio.”

Tim worked as a presenter and programme controller in the East Midlands in 1990s and 2000s on radio stations like Trent FM, Leicester Sound, Saga Radio, and Smooth Radio. During his time in the East Midlands, he lived in Nottingham and Leicester.

As per his obituary, Gough was "passionate about traveling, socializing, photography, reading, music, film and TV, while he also enjoyed taking his labrador Cooper on walks through the Suffolk countryside."

He is survived by his mother, brother, sister, and son.

