What happened to Trina's niece, Baby Suga? 17-year-old shot and killed in Miami

Rapper Trina has lost one of her family members in a tragic manner. Sources revealed that her niece Baby Suga was shot and killed on July 20, 2022. Also known as Katrina Laverne Taylor, Trina has not commented on the subject following her niece’s death.

TheFineAuthor @TheFineAuthor_ 🏾 Trina lost her brother, her mother and now her niece . Praying for Da Baddest and her strength today Trina lost her brother, her mother and now her niece . Praying for Da Baddest and her strength today 🙏🏾

What do we know so far about the murder of Baby Suga, Trina’s niece?

On the morning of July 20, there was a shooting incident at Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City, Miami. Among the victims was Baby Suga, who died on the spot after being in the line of fire. The other two victims were admitted to Jackson Memorial Hospital and no update regarding their current condition has been made public as of yet.

As per an official statement from the Miami Police Department, they hurried to the site of the shooting at midnight. Upon arrival, they found a young girl with a gunshot wound, who was then pronounced dead. They also mentioned:

“Two additional victims also suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at JMH, but were transported independently. The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.”

Cops are currently investigating a black Mercedes SUV with bullet holes found near the shooting site.

According to TMZ, she may have been in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” but the police are yet to provide an official confirmation as to whether the attack was random or targeted.

More about Trina

Trina was first featured in Trick Daddy’s song Nann Ni**a, which made her popularity soar. She eventually signed a record deal with Slip-n-Slide Records. She released her first album, Da Baddest B**ch, in March 2000 which topped the US Billboard 200 chart.

Taylor started working on her second album, Diamond Princess, in 2001 and it was released in August 2002. Her third album, Glamorest Life, was released in October 2005. She left Atlantic Records in May 2007 and signed with EMI and released her fourth album, Still da Baddest, in April 2008.

Released in May 2010, her fifth album, Amazin’, reached the 13th position on the Billboard 200 chart.

She then released a mixtape, Diamonds Are Forever, in March 2011 and announced the same year that she left Slip-N-Slide Records. Her next mixtape, Back 2 Business, was released in December 2012. She became the co-host of the VH1 late-night talk show Tiny Tonight! the same year.

Celebrating the 16th anniversary of her first album in March 2016, she released a single, Overnight, which detailed the ups and downs in her life. She also participated in Missy Elliott’s tribute for VH1’s Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens.

After releasing her sixth album, The One, in June 2019, she revealed the following year that she was working on a new project.

