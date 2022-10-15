What happened to Tsu Surf? Charges explored as rapper is arrested in New Jersey

Famous rapper Tsu Surf was recently arrested on October 13 in New Jersey on RICO charges.

According to Fox 5 New York, Surf was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Fugitive Task Force at around 1.30 pm. He was transported to the Essex County Jail in Newark, N.J., where he is currently being held.

Surf was reportedly arrested at his residence, where he was staying with an unidentified woman. Sources revealed that Surf attempted to flee through the backdoor but the house was already surrounded by the authorities. After realizing that, he entered back in and locked himself in the house until crisis negotiators arrived and he surrendered.

Tsu will appear before a judge in federal court on October 14. Regarding the legal issues, his manager Qua Bellamy spoke to Lisa Avers, saying that he is in good spirits and is preparing to deal with a federal law enforcement matter. Avers posted a video on her Twitter account, stating:

“He says he’s also making plans to take care of his family and the business associates who depend on him. Qua also says that Tsu does not know the severity of the situation yet, but is preparing for the worst and praying for the best.”

Tsu Surf is reportedly a member of the Crips gang

Tsu Surf is among the 10 accused who were recently arrested on racketeering charges. They are reportedly members of a Crips gang set called the Silverback Gorillas or SBG from New Jersey.

Rumors about Surf’s arrest were initially reported by AllHipHop.com on social media last week. However, Surf then posted a tweet on October 6 which read:

“I prolly never step on a stage again…. God has a way of Humbling Us.”

Many other artists have been arrested on RICO charges in the last few months, including Young Thug and Gunna. It is possible that more personalities might get involved in similar charges in the upcoming days.

According to the RICO Act, anyone who has committed two counts of racketeering activity from a list of 35 crimes within 10 years can be charged with racketeering if they are related to an enterprise in any way. If found guilty, they can be fined up to $25,000 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In brief, about Tsu Surf

Also known as Rahjon Cox, he was born on January 15, 1990. Surf is well-known for his performances at different Smack/URL events and has released many mixtapes.

NBA star Kevin Durant was featured on one of his singles Want It. The rapper has also collaborated with Joe Budden on a few projects.

