What happened to Usher and Tameka Foster's son? Ex-wife starts petition following tragic death

Tameka Foster, who was previously married to Usher, has recently launched a petition for draining Lake Lanier, where their son Kile Glover died in July 2012, when a Jet Ski collided with the inner tube he was riding on during a family outing at the lake.

Foster announced the petition on Instagram on July 6, 2023, by posting a picture of the page on change.org. The title reads: "Petition to Drain, Clean, Restore, and Improve Safety Measures at Lake Lanier."

July 6 also marked the day that Kile died in the lake and according to the caption, he battled with his life for two weeks, before he passed away on July 21, 2012. Referring to the petition, she concluded the caption by writing:

"Let's ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake. Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation. #JusticeForKile #SignForSafety #IWILLFIGHTTILLTHEENDOFMYDAYS."

Usher's son was struck by a watercraft being operated by a family friend

In July 2012, Usher and Tameka Foster's son Kile Glover was riding an inner tube with another girl on Lake Lanier. The tube was being towed by a pontoon boat. However, they were struck by a personal watercraft, leading Kile to sustain a head injury, following which he was taken to the Children's Healthcare at Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.

The watercraft that crashed into the kids was being driven by a family friend, Atlanta-based Jeffrey Hubbard. According to the investigation, the accident did not happen due to the influence of alcohol. The girl who was with Kile on the inner tube was 15 years old and her condition was not disclosed at the time.

Kile's condition was confirmed to be critical four days after being hospitalized and a vigil was organized by the family at the hospital. While speaking to CNN, Kile's family stated:

"We firmly believe in the power of prayer and ask that you all continue to pray and life Kile up, as it's the best way we can all support him now."

Kile was later declared brain dead and he was subsequently taken off life support. Hubbard, who was steering the watercraft that led to the accident, was charged with homicide by vessel, serious injury by vessel, and unlawful operation of a personal watercraft.

He was arrested in 2013 and was sentenced to four years the following year by Judge Bonnie Oliver, alongside 15 years of probation following his release.

Usher is now a father of four children

Usher's name has been linked to various personalities over the years, and he is now a father of four.

His eldest son "Cinco" Raymond V, was born on November 27, 2007. He was married to Tameka Foster at the time. He then welcomed another son, Naviyd Ely on December 10, 2008.

Usher has another child named Sovereign Bo with his girlfriend Goicoechea. That child was born on September 24, 2020. The pair's second child, Sire Castrello, was born on September 29, 2021.

