Actress Kim Sae-ron has become the subject of controversy yet again. An unnamed friend of hers revealed that the actress hosted an alcohol-themed birthday party. The party came a mere two months after she was charged with driving under the influence.

The birthday party invitation was leaked by one of her friends, who claimed that Kim Sae-ron hosted a birthday party on July 30, a day prior to her actual birthday on July 31. The invite read,

“Ron’s birthday, July 30, at 10 pm at Seolleung Road and attendees must bring alcohol with them.”

The invitation was leaked on social media and caught the attention of the Korean internet months after her birthday. The post further gained mainstream traction after former entertainment reporter Lee Jin-ho discussed it on his YouTube channel.

The invite added to Kim Sae-ron's already controversial year after she was booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and crashing her car into a transformer in May, causing damage to property and causing a nuisance for everyone.

She took a break from acting projects, issued an apology, and took time off to reflect on herself post the incident.

Kim Sae-ron’s agency Gold Medallist has refrained from commenting on the viral controversy

Kim Sae-ron’s agency, Gold Medallist, has refrained from commenting on the issue, despite the alcohol-themed birthday invite going viral on social media. On November 5, the agency stated that they had nothing to say on the allegations of the alcohol-themed party.

For the unversed, on May 18, at around 8 am KST, Kim Sae-ron was driving under the influence of alcohol in the district of Cheongdam in Gangnam when she crashed into a transformer. She refused a breathalyzer and instead requested the cops test her blood alcohol content through a blood test. She was booked for the incident.

The next day, the Secret Healer actress released an apology statement via her agency. She revealed that she will do her best to repay all the damage caused due to her drunk driving, and will dutifully cooperate in the police investigation.

Kim Sae-ron also stepped down from her forthcoming projects, including SBS drama Trolley, which was her own decision as she wanted to step away from the limelight and reflect upon her actions.

She also uploaded a handwritten apology on her Instagram, apologizing for her actions and taking full responsibility for the same. She also revealed that she was working towards repenting and reflecting on her actions and will do so in due course of time.

It was later reported by various publications that the actress had personally decided to take responsibility for the damage caused by the accident, and settled the damage charges with the insurance company for causing damage to the property and livelihoods of all the local shop owners and flea market owners who were dependent on the electrical transformer she crashed into.

On June 4, Goldmedallist revealed that the actress’ blood test reports revealed that her blood alcohol content was approximately 0.2 percent, a level high enough for her driver’s license to be permanently revoked.

They further stated that the actress was deeply repenting for her mistakes and compensating for the damage caused by her and planned to take full responsibility for her actions until the very end.

On November 4, after a period of silence, her agency revealed that she was working part-time at a local cafe due to financial constraints.

The actress, who is in the midst of covering a large amount of compensation, settlement money, and advertising penalties, has kept a low profile from the public eye ever since the driving under influence case.

However, Korean fans pointed out that she has been driving expensive cars like Bentley and Range Rover, and refused to believe her claims of facing a financial crunch.

Amidst all this, her viral birthday invite to an alcohol-themed party has made people doubt the sincerity and self-reflection she had promised.

Kim Sae-ron made her debut in 2009

Kim Sae-ron was born on July 31, 2000, and started her acting career as a child actor. She made her debut in the 2009 film A Brand New Life. She starred in popular films like The Man From Nowhere and A Brand New Life.

Over the years, she has starred in many dramas including Listen to my Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, and Hi! School-Love On. She has headlined many dramas as an adult as well, including Secret Healer, Love Playlist, and The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim.

She is currently on a self-imposed hiatus from acting and entertainment-related activities to reflect on her behavior.

