What happened to Vernon Gordon Jr.? 14-year-old arrested in St. Helena school shooting that killed one student

16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. has been identified as the student who was killed in the shooting that took place at St. Helena College and Career Academy. Apart from Vernon, two other students sustained injuries in the shooting. Police have arrested a juvenile in connection to the fatal shooting that took place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at around 3:30 pm local time, as per WDSU.

The school is still an active crime site, and authorities are investigating the case to determine the motive begin the shooting and other details.

A juvenile has been arrested by the cops for allegedly initiating a shooting at St. Helena school

At around 3:30 pm local time, on Tuesday, September 12, authorities arrived at the Louisiana school after they received reports of a shooting. While 16-year-old Vernon Gordon Jr. was struck by a bullet and lost his life, two other students were rushed to nearby hospitals and survived.

Sheriff Nat William confirmed that they believe the alleged gunman is a juvenile, who fired shots with a Glock handgun with an extended magazine, as per WOR 710. Officials are yet to press charges against the suspect and determine the motive behind the shooting that took place in the Louisiana school and killed Vernon.

The shooting has been confirmed by Joe Chaney, chief of operations at the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office. The school district also uploaded a post on Facebook and announced that classes will remain canceled until Friday. They also decided to cancel the upcoming football match.

"A tragic incident occurred on the campus of St. Helena College and Career Academy. The scene is still active and we are working closely with authorities at this time," the statement read.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement after the recent shooting and stated:

"[First lady] Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community."

The Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the fatal shooting.

Lousiana Gov. spoke about the frequent shooting cases in the state and how common people are being impacted by gun violence

Edwards mentioned in the statement that the people of Louisiana are tormented by frequent shooting incidents. He exclaimed how several families have been impacted by "senseless violence." The governor's statement further said:

"While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country."

This shooting took place just a few days after another fatal shooting in Florida. In this case as well, officials suspected and arrested a teenager, identified as Nico Brown, 15. The shooting allegedly killed two people as well and Brown was charged with first-degree homicide.