What happened during Vince Neil’s Oklahoma State Fair? Active shooting at venue leaves one injured 

MÖTLEY CRÜE singer Vince Neil's highly anticipated concert at the Oklahoma State Fair on Saturday, September 23 tragically turned into a shooting, forcing the early termination of the concert. The incident occurred at the Bennett Event Center, located quite close to the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage, where Neil and his band were performing in front of a packed audience.

The concert, part of the Oklahoma State Fair's Saturday night lineup, commenced at 8 p.m., and the singer was delivering his vocals when chaos erupted. Eyewitnesses reported that an altercation between two groups of individuals escalated quickly, resulting in gunshots being fired before 8 pm, during which a gun was allegedly fired at a person.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. After the incident, panic spread through the fairgrounds as concertgoers scrambled for safety, including families with children.

Vince Neil and his band were swiftly evacuated from the stage and escorted into a secure dressing room within the Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage area. The quick actions of event security and Oklahoma local police helped ensure the musician and crew's safety.

Vince Neil and the Police department issued statements on the Oklahoma fair shooting

Vince Neil and the Oklahoma Police Department have both issued statements regarding the shooting incident at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Neil expressed shock and offered prayers for those affected, emphasizing the need for unity through music. While, the Oklahoma Police Department continues its investigation into the incident, aiming to provide clarity and justice.

Vince Neil shared a statement via X:

“At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running,” Neil said. “We were told to get in [the] dressing room. There were shooters shooting people.Thank you fans for your understanding, addressing those who were at the fair and didn’t get his full set.

Expand Tweet

In another message, Neil told his fans to be fans:

Thankfully we are all okay! Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe!”

According to the Associated Press reports, a suspect was arrested on one charge of assault with a deadly weapon. Oklahoma City police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn also issued a statement on the matter, saying:

"There was another incident with another person that had fired off some rounds into the air. We did get two people in custody. We're trying to determine their involvement. It is believed one of those is the shooter and is the suspect in this incident."

Later, Oklahoma City police Lt. Jeff Cooper said on Sunday they initially took two people into custody and later released one of the suspects from custody, Presently, the investigations are ongoing and there are further updates to come out from this case.