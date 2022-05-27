3 ongoing NFL investigations to follow ft. Deshaun Watson lawsuit (2022)

The 2022 NFL offseason has unfortunately featured several legal situations involving players, coaches, personnel and owners. While some have reached resolutions, other cases are still pending and waiting to be concluded. Here are three pending investigations to keep an eye on for a conclusion ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

#1 - Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson has made major headlines several times over the last year and more. He demanded a trade from the Houston Texans during the 2021 offseason and also sat out the entire 2021 NFL season. He sat out because of his desire to be traded, but also because he was the focus of an ongoing investigation dealing with more than 20 accusations of sexual misconduct.

MoreForYouCleveland @MoreForYou_CLE Here is a transcript of the statement put out by Rusty Hardin, who is currently Deshaun Watson’s legal representation #Browns Here is a transcript of the statement put out by Rusty Hardin, who is currently Deshaun Watson’s legal representation #Browns https://t.co/WlZcQk4qa2

The case is yet to be resolved, but Watson has been excused from all criminal charges. This is unless any new significant evidence comes into play while the case is being handled in civil court. Despite the ongoing investigation, the Cleveland Browns acquired Watson via trade and gave him a new contract worth 230 million dollars in guaranteed money, the most in NFL history.

Just because Deshaun Watson appears to have avoided criminal charges doesn't mean he won't be disciplined by the league as they are running their own investigation. It's more than likely he will be suspended for violating the personal conduct policy, but the question is more about how long of a suspension he will receive.

#2 - Jon Gruden

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2021 season. Multiple emails from a decade ago resurfaced around October, with Gruden making inappropriate comments, including racist and homophobic language.

A.J. Perez @byajperez



“We are going to let the process take care of itself. Good luck to the Raiders. Go Raiders.” NEW: Jon Gruden to @FOS after he secured two major victories in court as the NFL’s motions to dismiss his lawsuit or move it to arbitration were denied:“We are going to let the process take care of itself. Good luck to the Raiders. Go Raiders.” NEW: Jon Gruden to @FOS after he secured two major victories in court as the NFL’s motions to dismiss his lawsuit or move it to arbitration were denied: “We are going to let the process take care of itself. Good luck to the Raiders. Go Raiders.” https://t.co/H4cmMZoar4

Shortly after his resignation, Gruden pursued a lawsuit against Roger Goodell and the league office, claiming they intentionally leaked the emails in order to sabotage his position with the Raiders. The league has been denied dismissal and arbitration, and it looks like the case will go to trial for a resolution.

#3 - Daniel Snyder

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder

Beginning in 2020 and running for more than a year, Daniel Snyder and the Washington Commanders organization have been under investigation. The accusations consist of workplace misconduct, many claims of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment. During the investigation, a former employee testified that the Commanders were scamming the league out of money.

It's being claimed that Snyder and the Commanders were underreporting their profits so they could keep more for themselves rather than obeying the revenue sharing policy. Snyder is being accused of stealing from the collection of other NFL owners, and could potentially be forced to sell the team if he is found guilty of approving it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell