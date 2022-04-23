Top 5 NFL owners with the highest net worth (2022)

Owning an NFL franchise is one of the most profitable businesses globally. Each NFL team is worth billions of dollars, which means each team's owners are also billionaires. While all NFL owners are wealthy, here are the five richest entering the 2022 season based on total approximate net worth. These values are estimated according to data generated by Celebrity Net Worth.

#5 - Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars - $9 billion

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan

Shahid Khan is a successful entrepreneur originally from Pakistan who made up most of his wealth in the automotive industry. He previously worked for Flex-N-Gate, a large automotive parts company and started his own business, Bumper Works. His innovations in bumpers made his company such a hit that he could purchase Flex-N-Gate completely.

Khan has become the leading bumper supplier for many of the major car manufacturers and the exclusive provider for Toyota, making him enough money to become the majority NFL owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also owns Fulham Football Club in England.

#4 - Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys - $11 billion

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones found success early in life, working as an executive vice president of an insurance company, but his own company made him one of his biggest fortunes. He founded Jones Oil and Land Lease, a natural resources company, earning him enough money to buy the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones purchased the Cowboys for 140 million dollars in 1989 and has grown the team to be worth around 6.5 billion dollars today. He also founded Legends Hospitality, the leading service provider for many stadiums and arenas across the country. Jones has also played a key role in expanding the NFL's brand and growing it into the powerhouse it is today.

#3 - Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams - $12 billion

Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke

Stan Kroenke began making big money in the real estate world after starting his own company, The Kroenke Group, which focused primarily on developing shopping centers and apartment complexes. He earned enough money to start another company, Kroenke Sports Enterprises, where he has purchased several professional sports teams.

In addition to owning the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, Kroenke also owns the Denver Nuggets, Arsenal FC, Colorado Avalanche, and Colorado Rapids, among others as well. He also holds all of the stadiums his teams play in while also being one of the largest landowners in the country, including working ranches and wineries.

#2 - David Tepper, Carolina Panthers - $15 billion

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper

David Tepper made his fortune as a hedge fund manager. He worked for Goldman Sachs for many years and infamously tried several times to become a partner but continuously got rejected. That sparked him to start his hedge fund, Appaloosa Management, which was wildly successful.

Tepper is one of the NFL's newest owners and one of the richest while being considered a financial genius. In addition to owning the Carolina Panthers in the NFL, he also holds the Charlotte FC team in the MLS.

#1 - Jody Allen, Seattle Seahawks - $20 billion

Seattle Seahawks' late owner Paul Allen

Paul Allen, who unfortunately passed away in 2018 from cancer, started a living trust in 1993, the Paul G. Allen Trust, which controls all of his assets. He was never married, nor did he have any kids, so his sister Jody Allen is the chairperson and primary heir to his fortune and the majority owner and chairperson of the Seattle Seahawks.

Paul Allen is most famously known for co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates, but he has plenty of other ventures, including a real estate empire. He was also a key member of many successful start-ups, including Uber, Dreamworks, and Ticketmaster.

