"He is in retirement age" - NFL reporter suggests Pete Carroll won't be part of Seattle Seahawks rebuild

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off an extremely disappointing 2021 season, missing the NFL Playoffs after winning their division the year prior. So, their head coach Pete Carroll entered the 2022 NFL off-season somewhat in the hot seat. This has caused some speculation about his future.

The rumors about big changes in Seattle turned out to be true, but it wasn't Carroll who would leave the Seahawks. However, an NFL reporter thinks time may be up for him also.

NFL reporter Austin Gayle recently appeared on the TOJ Pod to talk about the NFL off-season and Carroll's situation.

"Is Carroll around for the next two to three years? Is he around for the next three to five years? Do you want to do that to a rookie quarterback's development? ... I think those conversations have to be had in Seattle. It's not an elephant in the room, it's obvious that Pete Carroll isn't nearing retirement age, he's in retirement age."

Earlier, the organization had traded away superstar quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and released superstar middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. The latter was signed in free agency by the Los Angeles Rams, a division rival of the Seahawks.

A major change in leadership and direction on the Seahawks roster has landed the team in a difficult place. They can fully commit to a rebuild, but that's not an ideal situation at all for Carroll, the NFL's oldest active head coach at 70 years old.

It may be too late in his career to start over with a brand new rookie quarterback and turn the entire roster over.

The Seahawks have many more decisions to make about their roster prior to the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The biggest one is that they need to decide if they are going to stick with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. They have the option of using their first-round draft pick on one of the top prospects at the position.

The uncertainty around Carroll's future makes the decision a bit more difficult for the organization.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar Asked if they feel Seattle can win a title with Drew Lock at QB in 2022, Pete Carroll says yes, if Drew plays like he did early in his career. Asked if they feel Seattle can win a title with Drew Lock at QB in 2022, Pete Carroll says yes, if Drew plays like he did early in his career.

Pete Carroll's career as head coach of Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle Seahawks

Pete Carroll has been the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks for the last 12 years, where he has posted a solid 129-81 record, including in the postseason. He has won five NFC West division titles and made the playoffs nine times. He has also won two NFC Conference championships and one Super Bowl ring.

