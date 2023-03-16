What happened to Young Ma? Rapper provides health update in wake of concern over viral video

American rapper Young Ma has provided a health update after a viral video of her surfaced on the internet, leaving fans worried.

On March 15, the 30-year-old star issued a statement to news outlet XXL after netizens started voicing their concerns regarding her health, following a video shared by her barber, which sparked speculations about her being unwell.

Benjisotr @BenjiiOtr 🏽 hope homie get well soon young ma most def one dem Artist don’t get enough props 🏽 Damn mane🏽 hope homie get well soon young ma most def one dem Artist don’t get enough props Damn mane 🙏🏽 hope homie get well soon young ma most def one dem Artist don’t get enough props 💯🙏🏽 https://t.co/VTrX5Jsebz

In her statement to XXL, the rapper said:

"As many of my supporters know I’ve been dealing with various personal health issues the last few years. I recently was hospitalized and was successfully treated for several conditions."

She continued by saying that she is doing "better now," adding that her recovery will take some time:

"I’m on the road to recovery and look forward to the future. Rest assured I’m in good spirits and everything will be explained in the MUSIC! Plus documentary..Love y’all MAB! Don’t worry I’m good! -M.A."

Young Ma's barber shared a video that left fans concerned about her health

Screenshot of Young Ma's Instagram story.

The speculations about Young Ma's health began on March 15 when her celebrity barber, FatsDaBarber, shared a video showing a before and after clip of the rapper getting her hair retwisted.

After the video went viral, several netizens criticized the barber and alleged that the clip was an invasion of privacy:

Melissa Louise🌻🐒💛🍂. @GeezeLouise_ I just feel like that barber never even had to post that video of Young MA , like you can clearly see she’s sick asf right now . Why not just give her that privacy and let her get a damn shape up in peace ? I just feel like that barber never even had to post that video of Young MA , like you can clearly see she’s sick asf right now . Why not just give her that privacy and let her get a damn shape up in peace ?

PHABO 💫 @whoisPHABO That barber foul for posting that vid of Young MA. You could definitely tell she ain’t really wanna be recorded like that smh That barber foul for posting that vid of Young MA. You could definitely tell she ain’t really wanna be recorded like that smh

Taking to his Instagram story, the rapper's barber responded to people criticizing him for sharing a video of Ma seemingly appearing sick. He wrote:

"Y'all got so much to say as if I'm trying to embarrass my dawg. If she didn't want me to record, she would've told me. Y'all don't know our bond nor our friendship."

He then asked people to pray for the rapper:

"What y'all need to do is just send your prayers for her and that's that she didn't have a haircut in a month and she wanted me to bring her haircut back to life, which I did. Thank you for coming, sis (Young M.A), and rocking with me like always. Love ya."

Young Ma also responded on the Instagram video and defended her barber, writing:

“We blessed don’t let that get to u blooda .. and I told you it was like four months.”

However, she did not directly address any speculations about her health.

As per All Hip Hop, Ma has reportedly battled alcoholism and even checked into rehab in 2021.

In December 2022, a video of the BIG rapper went viral online where she was seen using a wheelchair in a retail store, which led several fans to believe that she was not well.

Poll : 0 votes