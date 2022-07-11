What was Helen McCrory’s net worth at the time of her death? Actress reportedly left estate worth £850K for husband and children

Late English actress Helen McCrory left her entire £850K property in the name of her husband Damian Lewis and their two children. As per the will papers released this week, the Harry Potter star had put her money into a trust and named the Coutts bank and her husband Damian as the trustees.

Her children, Manon (15) and Gulliver (14), along with any future grandchildren, have been named beneficiaries.

McCrory, who last starred in Netflix's Peaky Blinders, died in April 2021 after secretly battling breast cancer for years. She was 52 at the time and had been married to Lewis since 2007.

Helen McCrory had a huge net worth at the time of her death

As per Celebrity Net Worth, McCrory's net worth was combined with her husband's and was around £20.7 million ($25 million) at the time of her death.

In 2017, Helen was awarded an OBE for her services in drama. Of all her famous films and shows, she was best known for playing Aunt Polly, the Shelby family matriarch in Netflix's crime drama series Peaky Blinders. She passed away during the filming of the show's final season.

Helen McCrory also starred as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter series. Apart from that, she acted in Skyfall and the 2006 film The Queen.

Other works, in terms of television shows she was involved in, include The Fragile Heart, Anna Karenina, North Square, In a Land of Plenty, The Jury, The Last King, Becoming Jane, Life, Leaving, Penny Dreadful, Fearless, MotherFatherSon, His Dark Materials, and more.

She has received several accolades during her lifetime, including a BAFTA award for Streetlife (1995), a Broadcasting Press Guild Award for North Square, and a Golden FIPA at the Biarritz International Festival of Audiovisual Programming.

As for philanthropic work, McCrory and Damian made their contribution during the pandemic and helped raise £1.5 million for Feed NHS. In March 2021, she made her final TV appearance on the show Good Morning Britain to talk about their collaboration with the Prince's Trust.

Damian revealed that Helen had urged him to go out on dates and find love again. In an op-ed article published in April 2021 in the Sunday Times, Damian wrote:

"Her generosity has extended to encouraging us three to live. Live fully, take opportunities, have adventures. She said to us from her bed, 'I want Daddy to have girlfriends, lots of them, you must all love again, love isn't possessive. But you know, Damian, try at least to get through the funeral without snogging someone.'"

The news of Helen McCrory's comes shortly after Damian Lewis was romantically linked to American musician Alison Mosshart. The two were photographed on several outings and seemingly confirmed the rumors involving the pair.

The duo was seen at The House of KOKO's summer party earlier this week.

