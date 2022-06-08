5 best Peaky Blinders quotes that will live on

Peaky Blinders is set to return for one last time to rule our screens. The popular British crime drama series has had several defining moments, and fans are eagerly awaiting the final season, which is slated for release on Netflix, on June 10.

The season finale of Peaky Blinders will see Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) come to terms with the increasing fascism at home in Britain, concurrent to the rise of Hitler in Germany, as well as the rise of new enemies both within the family and outside it.

The guilt of the lives he has destroyed in his rise to power weighs heavily on him as he tries to balance his role as a Member of Parliament and as head of a mafia family. Viewers get more insight into his crumbling psyche and emotional turmoil, making this season a highly-anticipated one.

The series stands out owing to its excellent writing, which over the years, has delighted viewers with a range of compelling dialogues. Here, we have chalked down a list of the 5 best quotes from the series.

Disclaimer: This list is based solely on the author's opinion and contains spoilers from the show.

Top 5 most remarkable quotes from Peaky Blinders

1) "Men like us, Mr. Shelby, will always be alone. And what love we get, we will have to pay for." - Chester Campbell

This line by Chester Campbell was uttered in the final episode of season 1.

Initially, Inspector Campbell's feud with Shelby was limited to their differing political opinions, placing them on opposite sides of the law. However, things took a personal turn when Campbell started vying for affection from Grace, who herself was in love with Thomas.

In the quote, Campbell spites Tommy, saying that he is not worthy of actual love. Any love he gets, he needs to pay for, considering his dangerous life and profession. Even though Tommy retorts by saying that he has his family to fall back upon, in the upcoming seasons, as Grace's fate with Shelby gradually unravels, one sees the uncanny truth in Campbell's words.

2) "May you be in heaven a full half-hour before the Devil knows you’re Dead." - Grace Burgess

This was one of the initial scenes in Peaky Blinders, when Thomas and Grace's love story was just beginning to cement itself.

Grace Burgess, an undercover agent working for the Birmingham Police, got employment as a barmaid at the Garrison pub where Thomas frequently visited.

In the fourth episode of season 1, Grace raises a toast upon Tommy's request. Although Grace is well aware of Thomas' sins, she knows in her heart that there is hope for redemption. The line is proof of Grace's wit, as it is both an insult and compliment, wrapped in one.

3) "Sometimes the women have to take over. Like in the war." - Polly Gray

Aunt Polly was a pivotal character throughout the series until Helen McCrory's sudden demise in 2021. The no-nonsense matriarch of the Shelby family, she did her best to keep the brothers in check and was instrumental in setting up the plot in the initial days of the series.

In this particular scene, when Freddie is disheartened to learn that his money has been given away, Polly tells him that it was Ada who had informed Tommy about it. The move was a wise decision on Ada's part, as Freddie was not ready to leave Birmingham despite knowing the dangers it had.

Polly compares the situation to that of women taking over and making logical decisions whenever men become reckless, citing the example of a war.

4) "Already broken." - Tommy Shelby

In this iconic scene from Peaky Blinders, we are shown a rather vulnerable side of Tommy. After having put a bullet through his horse's head, just because it loooked at him in a wrong way, Tommy visits Grace, looking for some company.

Despite his seemingly tough exterior, Grace understands and recognises Tommy's vulnerabilities, which makes their relationship worth rooting for. Even long after her death, Tommy remains heartbroken and yearns for his lady love.

5) "I don’t pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down." - Tommy Shelby

This line has subtle implications of the power and position that Tommy wields in society, and was uttered when Grace asked him about the price of his tailor-made suits.

Small favours like providing them with high-end clothing at absolutely no cost was considered normal by the Peaky Blinders, who saw it as a way for people in society to express their gratitude towards them.

What are some of your favorite quotes from Peaky Blinders? Let us know in the comments below!

