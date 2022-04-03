Top 6 Tommy Shelby quotes from Peaky Blinders that are savage

Peaky Blinders is all set to air its final episode before bidding goodbye this April 3, 2022. When the British gangster drama first aired in September 2013, it took the world by storm. Since then, the Shelby brothers have become even more popular.

Almost a decade later, the journey of the Shelby brothers is coming to a halt with season 6 episode 6, with the finale episode airing today on BBC.

6 absolutely mind-blowing Tommy Shelby quotes from Peaky Blinders

The much-acclaimed BBC drama, Peaky Blinders, follows the exploits of gangster Tommy Shelby, a dangerous leader of an infamous gang based in Birmingham, as he carries out nefarious activities and navigates the law along with his loyal brothers. Here are six dramatic and savage quotes from Tommy Shelby, in Peaky Blinders.

1) "Everyone's a Wh*re, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves."

This is perhaps one of the most sensational and frequently quoted lines ever spoken by Shelby. In the early days of their meeting, before Tommy fell in love with Grace, he wanted to use Grace's charm and beauty to win over Billy Kimber. Grace was offended when she learned of Tommy's true intentions of inviting her along to a race and accused him of using her for his own gain. To this Tommy makes a comeback with the line:

"Everyone's a wh*Re, Grace. We just sell different parts of ourselves."

2) "Whisky's good proofing water. Tells you who's real and who isn't."

Alcohol is known for its tendency to loosen inhibitions and bring out the true colors of a person and who would know it better than the whisky-loving Tommy Shelby? Tommy himself uses this booze-induced trick to discover people's intentions. He makes a very truthful remark and says:

"Whisky's good proofing water. Tells you who's real and who isn't."

3) "I just put a bullet in his head…he looked at me the wrong way."

In the fifth episode of the first season, after Tommy puts a bullet in his new prized horse's head, he goes to The Garrison to drink away his pain and meet with his favorite barmaid, Grace. It is here that Shelby tells her why he killed the horse:

"I just put a bullet in his head…he looked at me the wrong way."

4) "Already broken."

No two words have ever revealed what the character feels most of the days, and this scene is perhaps one of the most iconic Tommy and Grace moments in the entire series. When Grace tells him that she will break his heart, Tommy lets his guard down and says:

"Already broken".

The simple line plays into the quiet, intimate moment and remains one of the best Peaky Blinders dialogues ever.

5) "I don’t pay for suits. My suits are on the house or the house burns down."

As the leader of the most feared criminal organization in Birmingham, Tommy Shelby never pays for his suits. He terrorizes the city and expects tailors to make for him the best suits free of cost or else face the consequences. This move is actually an old mob practice where small businesses are expected to remit part of their revenue to the dominant gang.

6) "Good taste is for people who can’t afford sapphires.”

When Tommy receives sapphires from the Russians as payment, he goes to make a beautiful necklace for Grace for a charity event they are going to be attending. But Grace is concerned that it wouldn't be in good taste for her to wear sapphires on the occasion. To this Tommy replies:

"Good taste is for people who can’t afford Sapphires.”

The Birmingham gangster does not care what people think and would do anything to give his wife Grace what she desires and deserves.

Catch the finale episode of Peaky Blinders airing tonight on BBC.

Edited by Khushi Singh