Recent developments at BBC Radio 2 have sparked a controversy following alleged remarks by Helen Thomas, the station's director. Reports suggest that Thomas's tribute to Steve Wright, who died at 69, on February 13, 2024, was referred to as "utterly disgraceful" by a staff member, as seen in The Sun.

On February 13, 2024, Radio 2 boss Helen Thomas issued a statement paying tribute to Steve. She said he was a "consummate professional," and she had listened to and liked his shows, according to the publication.

These purported comments have ignited discontent among staff members and raised concerns about the radio station's leadership, because Thomas axed Steve from the Steve Wright in the Afternoon show in 2022 after he served for 24 years, as seen in the Daily Mail. One of the employees said,

"It is unbelievable that Helen has just come out and said this, she must have forgotten that she moved him from a job he had held for 24 years. It was utterly disgraceful. She was also behind getting rid of Ken Bruce and Paul O'Grady. It really would have gone down better if she had said nothing at all."

Steve Wright in the Afternoon was first aired in 1999.

Staff member's response to Helen Thomas's tribute to BBC Radio 2 presenter Steve Wright:

The alleged incident occurred surrounding a tribute by Helen Thomas dedicated to Steve Wright, who had been a prominent figure on BBC Radio 2 for decades.

News of Steve Wright's demise was announced on February 13, 2024, by Sara Cox on BBC Radio 2, and shortly after her announcement, Helen issued a statement giving tribute to Steve, as seen in the Daily Mail. She said,

"Steve understood the connection and companionship that radio engenders better than anyone, and we all loved him for it. He was a consummate professional whose attention to detail was always second to none, and he made his guests laugh, he was fair, and he wanted to showcase them and their work in the best possible light, bringing brilliant stories to our listeners."

She further added,

"Steve was the first presenter I ever produced, more than 20 years ago, and I remember the pure amazement I felt, sitting opposite this legendary broadcaster whose shows I had listened to and marvelled at whilst growing up in Hull."

As per the publication, the staff members are raging, saying that Helen described Steve as "second to none," despite having axed him from the Afternoon show, which he hosted for 24 years and entertained listeners with "Sunday Love Songs."

According to sources within the organization, revealed in the Daily Mail, Thomas's reported remarks have left many staff members feeling disheartened and demoralized.

Some have expressed their dismay privately and said Ms Thomas should have kept her mouth shut and suggested that her statement was "shameless" and "tone deaf."

Helen Thomas is one of the most senior women executives of BBC. She was appointed Director of BBC England in June 2018. As per the Daily Mail, Thomas axed Steve, in 2022 from the Afternoon show after she had given orders to make the radio station younger and more diverse. Steve was replaced by Scott Mills, 50, a DJ and radio presenter.

