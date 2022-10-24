What did Holga Castillo Olivares do? California teacher charged over teen's 2020 disappearance

Holga Castillo Olivares, a California public school teacher, was arrested on Thursday, October 20, after police investigations revealed she hid a teenage boy who went missing two years ago. The teenager was kept inside Olivares' home after he was reported missing in June 2020

The 61-year-old, Holga Castillo Olivares, is a school teacher at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School in Sacramento.

In a statement, the Rancho Cordova Police department confirmed the arrest of the school teacher, who was reportedly taken into custody on the school premises last Thursday.

The statement read:

“On Thursday, October 20, 2022, Rancho Cordova Police Detectives arrested a Sacramento City Unified School District employee, Holga Castillo Olivares (61), in connection with a Rancho Cordova teen that was reported missing on June 9, 2020.”

Holga Castillo Olivares hid the teenager for two years after he was reported missing by his parents

The Rancho Cordova Police department said that Ramirez returned home earlier this year, on March 11, 2022, two years after the teen was reported missing by his parents on June 9, 2020.

Ramirez’s parents told KCRA that their son reportedly left home on May 18, 2020, following a disagreement with the family and began living at a former friend’s home. The mother of the former friend was identified as Olivares, the school teacher now accused of hiding their 15-year-old son.

The teenager reportedly lived at his friend's house for two months before he disappeared from his parent's purview.

Following his disappearance, his parents reported him missing in June 2020, after which investigators began searching for the missing teen. However, the police failed to locate the child, allegedly hidden by a public school teacher, until he walked inside his family's home earlier this year.

In a statement to KCRA, Ramirez’s guardian Katte Smith said:

“He felt like the grass was greener on the other side. We felt so robbed of all this time with him. You can’t just hide someone’s kid and think that’s OK.”

Holga Castillo Olivares was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor

After Ramirez “inexplicably returned” home, the Sacramento police conducted a detailed investigation in the ensuing months and finally charged Olivares with “Detention of a Minor with the Intent to Conceal from a Parent(s) and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.”

According to KCRA, the Sacramento City Unified School District issued a statement following Holga Castillo Olivares's arrest saying that the teacher was arrested at the school after the students had left for the day.

They added:

"The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties."

Olivares is set to appear in court on October 24. The police did not disclose any further details related to the case.

