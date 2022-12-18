"What is the hottest thing Jang Uk has ever done?" Fans go gaga over Alchemy of Souls 2 Episode 3

Alchemy of Souls 2 may miss the wit and fun that Mu-deok brought to the show. Fans are, however, warming up to Jin Bu-yeon, and have already begun shipping her and Jang Uk. This is because they know that she and Naksu have now become one.

Bu-yeon's soul has completely dissipated from her body, and it is Naksu's that is locked within the body now. Her memories are yet to be recovered, but if recent episodes are any example, she is gaining them one at a time.

Alchemy of Souls 2's Episode 3 saw Jang Uk stand up for Bu-yeon before the Unanimous Assembly. He claimed his position as her husband, and also managed to overpower all the mages to stake his claim. He needs her by his side to remove the ice stone from within him.

She needs him to get free from her mother's clutches. It is clear that her mother wants her imprisoned in Jinyowon forever. She also understands why her mother wanted her to get pregnant as quickly as possible. As a result, all of this has only made her more desperate.

Jang Uk fighting Jin Bu-yeon's mother in Alchemy of Souls 2 Episode 3 wins fans over

The scene in Alchemy of Souls 2 that has specifically won fans' hearts and has them swooning comprises of Jang Uk getting into a verbal spat with Bu-yeon's mother.

While he wins the Unanimous Assembly over, but only barely, his mother-in-law doesn't accept the relationship. This is especially true since she is aware that the person who lives within her daughter's body is none other than Naksu, who happens to be Jang Uk's lover.

So, Bu-yeon's mother uses the magic thread that she stitched onto her daughter's skin to call her back. This leads to a lot of pain for Jin, which disturbs Jang Uk. While he doesn't outwardly show that her pain bothers him, he takes the required actions to ensure that she doesn't have to endure it.

He confronts his mother-in-law, and tells her:

“My wife cannot sleep. Please refrain from calling her in the middle of the night. As you already know, we are newlyweds.”

This, in combination with the little peck that Bu-yeon plants on him the night that they returned together as a married couple in Alchemy of Souls 2, has fans rooting for the two of them.

tansunized @jangukmypupil



#AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 This scene was so cute, with the way Yeong acted like she had a real baby in her womb and Jang Uk's flustered reaction. Damn, i know this is a foreshadowing, because once he finds out who she is, he's going to put those 3 years of longing deep inside her. This scene was so cute, with the way Yeong acted like she had a real baby in her womb and Jang Uk's flustered reaction. Damn, i know this is a foreshadowing, because once he finds out who she is, he's going to put those 3 years of longing deep inside her.#AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 https://t.co/jdIxhitJMk

dreamingsnowflake @ramblingsofafan #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 It doesn't matter whether Jang Uk is the most powerful being alive or the weakest man in Daeho, he always comes through for Yeong, protecting her against the whole world. Just as he destroyed the Gwigu, #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 It doesn't matter whether Jang Uk is the most powerful being alive or the weakest man in Daeho, he always comes through for Yeong, protecting her against the whole world. Just as he destroyed the Gwigu, #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 https://t.co/Vm1vd6lC7M

✨ @rainsketches



#AlchemyOfSouls2

Ep3 uk being so proud and compliment her as yeong can turned off the lantern #AlchemyOfSouls2 Ep3 uk being so proud and compliment her as yeong can turned off the lantern 😂💕#AlchemyOfSouls2 #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 https://t.co/7fdfFj4Waj

dreamingsnowflake @ramblingsofafan This is when everything Yeong stands for shines through - she is as fearless,hardcore & tough as ever,even toward herself.She never asked of Jang Uk anything she herself wasn't willingly to endure or hadn't endured in the past. #AlchemyOfSouls S2 #AlchemyOfSouls 2Ep3 #AlchemyOfSouls This is when everything Yeong stands for shines through - she is as fearless,hardcore & tough as ever,even toward herself.She never asked of Jang Uk anything she herself wasn't willingly to endure or hadn't endured in the past.#AlchemyOfSoulsS2 #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 #AlchemyOfSouls https://t.co/5LiBQuz6J2

𝙹𝚘𝚘𝚗⁷ | 𝙰𝚘𝚂 𝟸 @joons_cactus



#AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 This whole conversation & the kiss was kinda sad. I was shook when Uk told her he could help her make a witness but that would never be out of love, like she hopes for. This whole conversation & the kiss was kinda sad. I was shook when Uk told her he could help her make a witness but that would never be out of love, like she hopes for. #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 #AlchemyOfSoulsS2 https://t.co/ZqZbI0vZkx

daisy han @kdramadaisy it's like he's questioning her absurd lies, probably calling her crazy, he's so done with her

#AlchemyOfSouls2

Ep3 they had a whole conversation just by changing looksit's like he's questioning her absurd lies, probably calling her crazy, he's so done with her #AlchemyOfSouls2 Ep3 they had a whole conversation just by changing looks 😂😂 it's like he's questioning her absurd lies, probably calling her crazy, he's so done with her 😆😆#AlchemyOfSouls2 #AlchemyOfSouls2Ep3 https://t.co/0rAMYGxwsq

At the end of Episode 3 of Alchemy of Souls 2, Jang Uk hears a shocking confession from Bu-yeon. He sees his jade stone light up, indicating that its twin, the one that he had given to Mu-deok, is calling to its pair. He wonders if she could really be alive when he hurries to check, but finds Bu-yeon instead.

He is extremely angry in Alchemy of Souls 2, but is more shocked to hear what she has to say. Bu-yeon recalls another fragment of her memory, one that seems to be about Mu-deok and Jang Uk. It would be interesting to see where the two of them are headed in the future.

