Alchemy of Souls: Light and shadow episode 3: Air date, trailer out

Alchemy of Souls: Light and shadow, the second season of Alchemy of Souls, starring Lee Jae-wook, is currently on air. The next episode of the K-drama is slated to air on Saturday, December 17, 2022, on tvN.

The show can be streamed by international audiences on Netflix. The second season picked up three years after the events that took place in the finale of the first season of the Netflix show.

What to expect from Alchemy of Souls: Light and shadow episode 3?

Excitement for the upcoming episode is high mainly because the pace of events unfolding in episode 3 seems faster. For one, Bu-yeon’s marriage doesn’t seem to be accepted by the elders initially, and he wields his power to make a point. The teaser also sees him get indignant and uncertain in the presence of Bu-yeon. He stutters and falls back when she gets close.

Unfortunately, Jin Mu has realized that Bu-yeon is none other than Naksu, and he wants to awaken Naksu’s memories so that he can use her as he did before. Of course, he is unaware of the fact that Naksu’s soul and Bu-yeon’s body have fused. He may not be able to use the magic of soul possession like he did before.

However, his attempts to wake Naksu up will also signal the couple's jade pearl that Jang Uk had shared with Naksu.

Judging by the teaser, it seems that fun things are slated for next week in the K-drama, and the underwhelming feeling from the previous week may be temporary.

The story so far in Alchemy of Souls: Light and shadow

Mu-deok, who is Jinyowon priestess Jin Bu-yeon, is possessed by an assassinate — Naksu — and led astray by evil forces. She ends up causing destruction in Songrim, and even stabs Jang Uk in the heart - all while not being in her senses.

Given that Jang Uk is the love of her life, the guilt of her actions pushes her to jump off a cliff into a lake that had initially held the ice stone in its depth, as revealed at the beginning of the show. In the new season of Alchemy of Souls, Bu-yeon does survive, but she doesn’t look like Mu-deok.

Instead, she looks like Naksu, and has lost all her memories. She does have her divine powers that have not fully awakened within her, but these powers attract her to Jang Uk. After he was stabbed by Mu-deok in Alchemy of Souls season 1, he managed to stay alive because he had held the ice stone within his body. He continues to hold the stone within him, and the only one who can help him remove the stone is Bu-yeon.

reia ✵ @chyunwooks go younjung as cho yeong & lee jaewook as jang uk in alchemy of souls: light and shadow (2022)

go younjung as cho yeong & lee jaewook as jang uk in alchemy of souls: light and shadow (2022)https://t.co/GKtHNYVEwL

Despite understanding the consequences of doing so, Jang Uk wants to remove the powerful object in Alchemy of Souls. In fact, he seems to be looking forward to death, rather than live his life without Mu-deok.

Of course, he is unaware that she is right next to him. He did announce to the Unanimous Assembly that he is married to Bu-yeon, who was otherwise imprisoned within the walls of Jinyowon. He has been honest with her about why he rescued her, and has been upfront about wanting her help as well.

Considering that neither of them are aware of the complete truth regarding the incident that occurred three years ago, this version of Naksu and Jang Uk are definitely set for heartbreak as well. The absence of Mu-deok, and her dry humor has been felt in the first couple of episodes. However, Ko Yoon-jung, who plays Naksu this season, has tried her best to add her charm. Whether the show will rise up to the standard set by its first season is left to be seen.

Don't miss out on the upcoming episode of the series, airing this Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes