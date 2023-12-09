What did Ian Cramer do? North Dakota Sen Kevin Cramer's son arrested after deadly car chase

On December 6, 2023, Ian Cramer, the son of North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer, allegedly fled with his family's SUV through a hospital emergency room bay. He then drove 70 miles before colliding with a squad car while being pursued by authorities.

The Associated Press reported that 42-year-old Ian Cramer killed a North Dakota Sheriff's deputy, Paul Martin, in the crash.

Fox News reported that Ian Cramer was charged with felony counts of manslaughter, fleeing a police officer, and reckless endangerment, along with a misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license. His initial court appearance was slated for December 8, 2023, at the Mercer County Court.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said his son suffers from "serious mental disorders"

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer made a statement addressing the incident in which he mentioned that his son, Ian Cramer, struggles with mental health issues and exhibits paranoia and hallucinations. The statement read as follows:

"Earlier this evening, our 42-year-old son Ian was involved in a police chase which resulted in an accident that killed an officer. Ian suffers from serious mental disorders which manifest in severe paranoia and hallucinations."

Fox News reported that, as per a press release from the Bismark Police Department, on December 6, 2023, at 4:30 pm, deputies responded to the Sanford Hospital following reports of damage to an overhead door in the ambulance bay. Ian's mother, Kris, reportedly said that she took her son to the hospital after he spoke about wanting to go to his brother, who died in 2018.

In his statement, North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer wrote:

"Kris was with Ian when he insisted on going to his brother Ike. Ike died in 2018. Kris took Ian to the Sanford Health emergency room in Bismarck. When she (Kris) got out of our vehicle, Ian jumped into the driver’s seat and fled. Our daughter was able to track the car through Kris’ cell phone and lead officers to him in Mercer County, ND."

According to the report by Fox News, Ian Cramer escaped the hospital, stole his mother's SUV, and smashed it into the bay's doors. Upon arrival, the deputies found that Kevin Cramer's son had departed the scene.

The report by Fox News stated that a cellphone tracking device verified that he was still in the stolen vehicle, and multiple agencies collaborated to track down Ian.

A press release by the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated that Ian was located driving the stolen vehicle in Hazen when a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

During the chase, Ian Cramer's car swerved and collided head-on with an empty Mercer County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle parked on a roadside approach. At the time of the crash, the Sheriff's Office car was flashing its emergency lights.

According to a press release by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the 53-year-old Mercer County Deputy, Paul Martin from Beulah, was standing outside and behind the patrol car when it was hit, leading to his death.

The deceased 18-year veteran with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office was reportedly preparing to deploy a tire deflation device in an attempt to conclude the chase.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer addressed the death of the deputy in his statement:

"We grieve especially for the family of the hero who tried to help Ian, and we pray for our gracious God to show up as He always does in tragedy. We ask the public for prayers for the lost officer’s family and colleagues who serve us every day and are grateful for all they do for us. We also ask God for healing for Ian. We love him and hurt deeply."

The North Dakota Highway Patrol reported that following the crash, Ian Cramer was taken to the Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen by authorities and then transported to the McLean County Detention Center in Washburn.

Kevin Cramer's son has a past record of misdemeanors

The Associated Press reported that in 2013, the son of Senator Kevin Cramer was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly injuring his brother’s head. He pleaded guilty to that charge.

According to the report by the Associated Press, Ian Cramer also has a 2010 citation for driving under the influence in Arizona and multiple traffic citations from this year.

The report by the Associated Press stated that one of those traffic citations was dated the day prior to the crash for driving with a suspended license.