TikTok star and rapper Icy Wyatt, who was jailed for violence last year, was re-arrested recently. Additionally, his bond was canceled by the court while he is awaiting his trial.

Wyatt Yeager, also known as Icy Wyatt on social media, was arrested in March 2022, but he was released eventually. However, according to local news outlet NBC 6 South Florida, on Friday, July 28, he appeared before a judge in a Broward County court in Florida, where he was re-arrested and his release was revoked. This means that Yeager is now waiting for his trial for the assault that he conducted.

Icy Wyatt is a well-known TikTok star, with 1.3 million followers, who is known for his cooking tips, lifestyle content, and other activities. He is also known for his unique sense of fashion, which includes pink attire, long nails, and cosmetics.

Icy Wyatt is both wealthy and well-known in the industry. Business Insider and Forbes estimate his net worth in 2023 to be somewhere between $500,000 and $1,000,000. His social media channels, where he has millions of followers and views, constitute the majority of his profits. His merchandising line, sponsorships, endorsements, and collaborations with other firms and celebrities all contribute to his financial success.

Exploring the wealth of Icy Wyatt

Icy Wyatt is very popular TikTok personality (Image via Instargam/@icywyatt)

Icy reportedly earns around $106,700 per year. Icy's YouTube channel gets about 5.7 million views per day, or 177,000 views per month. For every 1,000 views, YouTube channels can earn between $3 and $7. Icy most likely earns $712 per month, for a total annual income of $10,670 from youTube.

Icy also has other sources of income. Successful YouTubers have sponsors and the ability to supplement their income by promoting products, and netizens believe Icy also does the same.

As a social media influencer, he earns money by promoting various items on Instagram other social media platforms. His social media activities have earned him a large number of followers, and as a result, he has received numerous modelling and project chances. However, his other sources of earnings, or his exact income from those sources, is currently not known.

Icy Wyatt has once again been arrested due to assault

Icy Wyatt had to appear before a judge (Image via Associated Press)

The TikTok star is currently making the news for getting arrested once again. He is now awaiting his trial for attacking and threatening a stranger with a gun. Wyatt had to appear in Broward County court on Friday, July 28, where his bond was revoked and he was re-arrested.

Furthermore, according to TMZ, the court filings and police reports stated that Yeager was driving a pink Mercedes "erratically" and came to a stop in the center of West Sunrise Boulevard, in Florida.

When two people requested him to move, their argument escalated, and he followed them into an adjacent Chick-fil-A parking lot. He then reached into his glove box and pulled out a pistol, threatening the two men. He was also accused of firing at one of them in the back of the head.

Furthermore, when cops arrived at the scene, they tried to arrest him. Wyatt reportedly protested by kicking an officer in the thigh. He was eventually arrested and taken away. According to the police report, he was charged with two charges of aggravated assault with a hazardous weapon, one offense of violence against an officer, one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of resisting arrest.