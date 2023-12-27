What If...? season 2 episode 8: Exact release date and time on Disney+, what to expect, and more

What If...? season 2 episode 8 comes to Disney+ on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 12 am PT. With the release of What If...? season 2, Marvel Studios has continued the Multiverse Saga by looking into other potential MCU universes. Since its inaugural episode, aired on December 22, the program has taken viewers to alternate realms.

Season 2 episode 5 of the show had exciting revelations. The episode, titled 'What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?' aired on December 26, 2023, and ended with Captain Carter being swooped into a different reality. Now, episode 8 will pick up this string left behind and continue it in the upcoming episode of Marvel's animated gift to its viewers.

What If...? season 2 episode 8: Where to watch, release date and time for all regions

'What If... the Avengers Assembled in 1602?' is the title of the eighth and upcoming episode of What If…? season 2. The episode is slated to air on Friday, December 29, 2023, at 12 am PT. A list of the release dates and times, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below:

Region Date Time Pacific Time Friday, December 29, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, December 29, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Friday, December 29, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Friday, December 29, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Friday, December 29, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, December 29, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, December 29, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 29, 2023 3 pm

What If...? season 2 has nine episodes that have been airing every day since December 22. What if...? season 2 episode 8 is set to air on December 28, and the series finale will wrap up the show one day before New Year's Eve. Since season 1, What If...? and all its following episodes have been accessible to fans solely on Disney+.

Because Disney owns the show's rights, the show cannot presently air on any other platform. The Disney+ website provides consumers with all of the information they need about the membership choices available to them with a single click.

What If...? season 2 episode 8: What to expect

The Avengers in the movies are made up of characters like Captain America, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Hulk. Still, the newest season of the fan-favorite animated series imagines new pairings of characters that fans haven't seen before. The official synopsis for What If...? season 2 episode 8 reads as follows:

“When Captain Carter is transported to an Elizabethan-era locale that’s populated by modernday MCU figures, she’ll have to uncover the cause of the temporal anomaly that’s mysteriously stranded so many familiar heroes and villains in the year 1602.”

Ashley Bradley, the show's creator, had the following to say about the series penultimate episode of the second season:

“We play around with a slightly different crew from The Avengers.”

According to the official synopsis provided by Marvel Studios for What if…? season 2:

“Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer. ”

Elizabeth Olsen is back as Scarlet Witch in What If...? season 2 episode 8, and her character is officially dubbed Earth-1602 Wanda Merlin, according to speculation. ‘What If… The Avengers Assembled In 1602?' airs on Disney+ this Friday, December 29. While they wait, fans can catch the series' previous season on the streaming platform.