One week before the series premiere, Marvel's What if...? season 2 teases fans, hyping up the forthcoming animated series' second chapter. The show's Instagram posted a list of the many events that fans will witness in each episode and two of the episode synopses were made public via the Marvel website.

The show is set to debut on December 22, 2023, and release an episode daily. According to the aforementioned tidbits, every episode would examine a new possibility inside the expansive MCU Multiverse and we’re here to break it down for fans. Let's dive in and find out what this trip through the cosmos entails.

Marvel’s What if...? season 2 episode synopsis, predictions and more

Marvel's website officially published the synopsis for the third episode and the first episode of What If...? season 2 after a press event for the upcoming series on December 12. In the opening episode, What If...?" Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? reads as follows:

“In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of “Infinity War,” Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father’s shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops.”

In this episode, fans will see a reality in which Nebula joins the cosmic police force and Thanos has already died before the events of Infinity War. Are viewers going to see Nova in the MCU at last? Time will tell.

"What If... Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?" will be the subject of the second episode, which will center on another Guardians of the Galaxy member. This episode will possibly delve into the consequences of what would have happened if Yondu had delivered a young quill to Ego, the living planet.

On the other hand, What If...? season 2 episode 3, "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" has the official description listed below:

“When Justin Hammer lays siege to Avengers Tower during the annual holiday party, there’s only one person left on site to stop him—Happy Hogan. But in setting out to prove his hero chops, Iron Man’s errand boy may end up transforming himself in more ways than one.”

The episode dates and titles were shared via the show's Instagram (@whatif/Instagram)

Fans have already seen a glimpse of this episode in the teaser for the newest installment of the series, which will air on Christmas Eve. Happy is seen alerting Darcy Lewis of the takeover of Avengers Tower in the brief sequence.

In "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?", Peggy Carter's alter ego, Captain Carter, having consumed the super soldier serum, will make a reappearance. Kahhori, an intriguing superhero developed by the MCU, is also set to make her debut in the upcoming season.

Kahhori is a completely original character that has no connection to Marvel Comics in the MCU. What if...? season 2 Episode 6: What If Kahhori Had Changed the World? will investigate the hypothesis that, before the conquest of America, the Tesseract crashed into Earth and settled in the independent Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

Too soon for this? (Image via MCUperfectGifs/X)

Episode 8 of the upcoming season, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" is another noteworthy one. Marvel 1602, a short comic book series that ran from 2003 to 2004, featured versions of the Marvel heroes that were alive in 1602.

The character Doctor Strange Supreme, who debuted in one of the most famous episodes of the first season, will also make a reappearance in the ninth episode titled "What if... Strange Supreme Intervened?

Marvel’s What if...? season 2 characters explored

Avengers Assemble (Image via Marvel)

Characters that fans love return in What If...? season 2 Nebula, Darcy Lewis, and Happy Hogan are a few examples. Young Peter Quill will be up against a lineup of characters that resemble the original Avengers, including the Winter Soldier and Hank Pym Mar-Vell.

What if...? season 2 will include Hela, Shang-Chi's Wenwu, Odin, Gamora, Tony Stark's Captain Carter, Strange Supreme, The Watcher, and more. The season will also include a unique character called Kahhori, a Mohawk woman from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy as previously discussed.

What If...? season 2 is not the only thing fans can look forward to. The series has a third season confirmed, that much was verified at the press event we mentioned earlier.

Eyes of Wakanda, a new television series with a Black Panther premise was also announced at this event. Additionally, Spider-Man will play the lead role in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated series that was once known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Marvel enthusiasts are eating well, What if...? season 2 airs In less than a week, on December 22 the series will premiere a new episode every day for 9 days on Disney+.