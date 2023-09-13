Shang-Chi 2: 7 potential villains for the sequel

Marvel wasted no time in announcing Shang-Chi 2 at SDCC last year, to continue exploring Shang-Chi's compelling story. With its blockbuster 2021 release, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduced viewers to an underrated hero with a fascinating history.

Characters like the Mandarin, an ancient conqueror wielding mysterious rings that endow him with a variety of powers and immortality, and Razorfist, an assassin and a member of the Ten Rings, sent by the Mandarin to attack his son Shang-Chi, were introduced as compelling antagonists in the first movie.

Even though the sequel might not come out until Phase 5 of the MCU, for fans, it's never too early to make assumptions. There are several potential enemies that Shang-Chi may encounter in the second part, and fans are keen to know who might make the cut in the highly anticipated Shang-Chi 2.

From evil siblings to extraterrestrial threats, all potential villains our hero may face in Shang-Chi 2

1) Lady Iron Fan

Lady Iron Fan has previously battled in a tournament for the Ten Rings (Image via Marvel Comics)

In the world of comics, Lady Iron Fan is a recent addition to Shang-Chi's rogues gallery, and readers have limited information about her. Lady Iron Fan is a skilled martial artist, and her creator Gene Luen Yang based her on the character Princess Iron Fan, from the Chinese novel Journey to the West.

She is a crime lord with links to multiple supervillain organizations such as AIM, HYDRA, and the Serpent Society. Lady Iron Fan is a distinct and powerful adversary, who uses razor-sharp hand fans with her telekinetic powers. Her inclusion in Shang-Chi 2 may result in the creation of a unique and unforgettable villain.

2) The Celestial Order of the Si-Fan/ Si-Fan Cyber Ninjas

The Si-Fan Cyber Ninjas are terrorists for hire (Image via Marvel Comics)

An ancient secret order, known as the Celestial Order of the Si-Fan, was one of Shang-Chi's most tenacious foes in his early appearances in the 1970s. This was a team of ninjas headed by Fu Manchu, Shang-Chi's most formidable foe. They were merely in it to defend Fu Manchu's dignity and realize his plan to rule the entire planet.

Later, in X-Men Volume 2 #62, an X-Men book with Shang-Chi as a guest character, the Si-Fan were reimagined into Si-Fan Cyber-Ninjas, a fictional terrorist group of mercenaries for hire in Marvel Comics. The comic fights between them and Shang-chi could translate really well on screen in Shang-Chi 2.

3) Cursed Lotus

Cursed Lotus served as a major inspiration for Xu Xialing in the MCU (Image via Comic Vine)

In the comics, Shang-Chi has fought with an assortment of his siblings who upheld the beliefs of their evil father. These additional brothers and sisters weren't mentioned in the original movie, but they might be presented as separate Ten Rings members or adversaries, providing a novel perspective on Shang-Chi's family relations.

One of them, Shang-Chi's sister, Cursed Lotus, is among his most dangerous foes. While Shang-Chi steered away from their wicked father's influence, Cursed Lotus ended up heading the Oriental Expeditors, her own criminal organization that Shang-Chi had to fight against. As Shang-Chi's sister, she could make it difficult for our hero to really go all out against her in Shang-Chi 2.

4) Gorgon and The Hand

The Gorgon became the High Priest of the Hand and ran the clan (Image via Marvel Comics)

Gorgon, also known as Tomi Shishido, is a strong mutant with extraordinary powers, which include the ability to turn humans into stone with only a look. He is a formidable foe because of his connections to underworld organizations. Tomi murdered his parents and best friend in order to attract the attention of the Hand, the infamous ninja clan, and demonstrate to them his lack of fear.

The Ten Rings group served as a major personal foe for the superhero in the first movie. The Hand, a mysterious and martial arts-focused criminal organization, may be added as a rival group in the sequel, giving Shang-Chi 2 more nuance. This collection of villains may have greater depth if the Hand is shown in the MCU in a novel way, like in Marvel’s Daredevil series.

5) Moving Shadow

Moving Shadow is a highly trained assassin and martial artist (Image via Marvel Comics)

Moving Shadow is Shang-Chi's younger half-brother. He embraced his father's lessons and instruction, and he faithfully and unquestioningly served him. Moving Shadow represents the lethal assassin Shang-Chi was expected to become but failed to due to his ultimate discovery that their father, Zheng Zu, was evil.

Moving Shadow's ultimate goal was to murder Shang-Chi, and Shang-Chi 2 could delve into family dynamics if Moving Shadow is portrayed as a villain. Moving Shadow was killed by Zheng Zu, their villainous father, in the comics, after the former's failure in his mission.

6) Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun's efforts landed him in the underworld, where he has been ever since (Image via CBR)

M'Nai, once Shang-Chi's adoptive brother, took on his brother at Zheng Zu's command. M'nai, who died at the conclusion of the combat, was reincarnated as a result of Immortus' deeds and was given the name Midnight Sun. He has a lengthy and complicated background that, in some ways, has elevated him above his role as a Shang-Chi villain.

Since Midnight Sun has joined forces with Kang to fight the Avengers, he might act as a link between Shang-chi 2 and the multiverse saga that the MCU has planned with Kang at its helm. Rumors have added to this possibility as well, with reports of Kang variants showing up in Shang-Chi 2.

7) Fin Fang Foom

Fin Fang Foom has even battled the Justice League of America! (Image via Marvel Comics)

The first film's post-credits sequence teased the Makluans, who were suggested as the Ten Rings' probable inventors. Fin Fang Foom, a large extraterrestrial Chinese dragon lookalike, that has a long history of mayhem in the Marvel Universe, is one of the Makluans who have a strong link to the Ten Rings mythology.

Fin Fang Foom is a shape-shifting extraterrestrial from the planet Kakaranthara, and his name approximately translates to "He Whose Limbs Shatter Mountains and Whose Back Scrapes the Sun." The Mandrian raided his spacecraft in search of treasures and discovered his characteristic rings of power inside. Shang-Chi 2 could explore this extraterrestrial threat in greater details.

The MCU has a number of fascinating villains to select from as they get ready for the follow-up Shang-Chi 2, following the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Fans may look forward to another exhilarating MCU film, whatever the filmmaker's choice may be. The action, sentiment, and heroics that made the first Shang-Chi movie a hit, is promised in the sequel as well.