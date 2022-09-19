Bangle and Ten Rings explored as the artifacts rumored as the Infinity Stones of Multiverse Saga

MCU's latest saga is called Multiverse Saga, which aptly promises adventures across many dimensions and realities. However, fans seem disappointed with Marvel's current state. Although MCU has fulfilled its promise of diverse stories across different realms, the saga has been missing an anchor point that will bring together a diverse narrative.

The anchor point in the Infinity saga was the antagonist Thanos and his quest for the MacGuffins in the form of Infinity Stones. While we know that Kang the Conqueror (played by the talented Jonathan Majors) is a big bad of Multiverse Saga, the MacGuffins are yet to be revealed.

Comic news website Illuminerdi has shone the light on a theory that stated that the Ten Rings of Shang-Chi and Kamala Khan’s bangle are the replacements for Infinity Stones in the Multiverse saga. Their sources indicated that the two artifacts are connected and left on earth by an alien species, such as Kree, Skrulls, or even Celestials.

The rumor has sparked many theories on the internet, as some have speculated that the two artifacts might combine to form a mega weapon, just like how the Infinity stones formed the Infinity gauntlet. Others pointed out that Kang is the original creator of the artifacts who hid them in the past.

The Bangle of Ms. Marvel could kick-start the Multiverse saga

Source:



#MCU #MarvelStudios Shang-Chi's Ten Rings and Ms Marvel's Bangle are rumored to be as important to the Multiverse Saga as the Infinity Stones to the Infinity Saga!

The faint connection between the two artifacts was apparent in Ms. Marvel. When the Clandestines found the bangle in the tomb, the symbol of Wenvu’s Ten Rings organization could be seen on the floor. The Disney Plus series further strengthened the rumor as the bangle was found wrapped around a blue arm, which could be most likely a Kree.

Hardcore Marvel fans have been still tracing the comic book origins of the bangle. Some have pointed out that the bangles could be the Nega Bands that harness the power of the Negative zone. Others claimed that they are Quantum bands of Quasar that can help construct hard light. Moreover, the bangle could also be an amalgamation of many different comic book artifacts.

The real mystery that Ms. Marvel created is the location of the second bangle. The bangle is likely a pair and existed somewhere in the depths of the universe. Many theories suggested that Captain Marvel came into contact with the second bangle in the Kree establishment, which led to her teleporting to Kamala Khan’s apartment in New Jersey.

We don’t know where Kamala has been right now but she will most likely be teleported to Captain Marvel’s previous location near the bangle, thus providing an exciting incident for the Multiverse Saga.

Are Shang-Chi’s ten rings transmitting a beacon to Kang the Conqueror?

A new rumor indicates that Shang-Chi's Ten Rings and Ms Marvel's Bangle will be important relics to the Multiverse Saga similar to how the Infinity Stones were vital to the Infinity Saga!

Another mystery of the multiverse saga is the ten rings of Shang-Chi. The rings which were first helmed by Wenvu and granted him immortality are of alien origin. The mid-credit scenes of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings showed Sorcerer Supreme, Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner coming together to find out the mystery of the rings.

Captain Marvel revealed that the rings are ancient and made of a metal unknown to humans or aliens. Wong further revealed that the rings are transmitting some sort of beacon. Many have speculated that the rings belong to Kang and have been transmitting the beacon to him.

Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner personally welcoming Shang Chi to the Avengers.

Another theory stated that Captain Marvel was exploring the location where the beacon was transmitting its signal and found the second bangle instead. After touching the bangle, she gets teleported back to earth.

Whatever might be the mystery of the Bangle and Ten Rings, we suspect they will play a big role in the upcoming Avengers films. The multiverse saga will culminate with Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars.

