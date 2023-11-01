What did Ina Thea Kenoyer do? North Dakota woman accused of fatally poisoning boyfriend over $30 million inheritance

Ina Thea Kenoyer, 47, has been accused of fatally poisoning her boyfriend after she learned that he was going to break up with her. Kenoyer also got to know that the victim had just inherited $30 million. Upon investigation, police discovered that Ina Thea Kenoyer and her boyfriend had been dating for about ten years.

The suspect is currently being held at Ward County Detention Center in Minot. While Kenoyer said that the victim had a heat stroke, an autopsy revealed that he was fatally poisoned by ethylene glycol.

Ina Thea Kenoyer has been charged with murder in suspicion of fatally poisoning her boyfriend, Steven Edward Riley Jr.

On September 5, 2023, 51-year-old Steven Edward Riley Jr. was allegedly poisoned to death by his girlfriend, Ina Thea Kenoyer. Kenoyer reportedly became aware of the fact that Riley was about to leave her after inheriting a huge amount of $30 million. She even told investigating officers that she was entitled to a share. The victim was initially admitted to Trinity Health in Minot. He was then shifted to a hospital in Bismarck.

On September 4, emergency officers were called to the couple's house, where the victim was found unresponsive. He died the very next day in the hospital. According to Minot police department records, witnesses told cops that Steven fell sick when he met his attorney on September 3, to collect the inherited money. His girlfriend, however, didn't call 911 until the next day. Police discovered that for about 12 hours after Riley fell sick, he was alone with Ina Thea Kenoyer before she called 911.

On September 3, the victim complained of stomach pain and that he felt drunk without consuming alcohol. While witnesses claimed that they suggested medical treatment for him, the suspect kept saying that it was just a heat stroke and he had to go home. Wesley Torgerson, a friend of Riley's, visited him the next day, only to find out that he wasn't home. The suspect claimed that he went to a walk-in clinic. According to an arrest affidavit,

"Torgerson went to every walk-in clinic in Minot as well as the ER and learned John Doe had not been to any of those locations."

Kenoyer claimed that she was supposed to receive a share of the inheritence

Law enforcement officials have mentioned that the suspect possibly had "financial motives" behind her alleged actions. Minot Police Department's investigations commander, Capt. Dale Plessas, described the case as extremely complex. Ina tried to proclaim her innocence through a series of Facebook posts. She uploaded a post about three days before authorities charged her with murder, in which she wrote,

"To the Shafer that almost hit me, that’s not married hello hunny I wish I was looking for someone but no I’m a one man woman, kind person, and Steve Riley the only man I ever wanted."

Upon being asked, Ina Thea Kenoyer said that she would divide the inheritance with the victim's son. Although she claimed to be the "common law" wife, such a relationship or status isn't recognized in North Dakota. Riley’s son also uploaded a post about his father, where he wrote,

"Rest in peace dad… I had a feeling it was her with how everything played out, but f–k I wish we made plans to see each other sooner. Hope she gets what she deserves for taking you from this world."

The case is an ongoing investigation. Kenoyer was expected to make her first court appearance on Wednesday, November 1.