What is an intramural field? UGA cancels classes in wake of concerning Lake Herrick discovery

On February 22, 2024, the University of Georgia (UGA) canceled its classes after the dead body of a woman was discovered in the intramural fields. CNN reported that the woman was a student at the Augusta University College of Nursing and UGA requested everyone to form groups in case they were going anywhere.

The students have also been told not to walk through the intramural fields, which refer to the fields created within the boundaries of the university. This also means that the use of the intramural fields is restricted only to the university's students and no student from the outside is allowed to enter.

The woman's cause of death alongside her identity has not been made official and she was missing after she went jogging to the intramural fields in the morning. Fox 5 Atlanta states that the authorities started searching for her after they responded to a call from one of her friends at around 12:07 p.m.

Meanwhile, the regular classes would continue from February 26, 2024, which was confirmed through a statement shared on the university website.

UGA Police Department has launched an investigation into the death of the woman

The UGA Police Department started searching for the missing woman at noon after receiving a call from her friend, claiming the woman was missing after she went jogging. A statement from the university on their official page on X (Twitter) revealed that the search began at around 12:20 p.m.

The woman's body was found at around 12:38 p.m. in a forest area near Lake Herrick and she was reportedly not breathing, according to The New York Times. The medical authorities were immediately called but they failed to revive her.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Athens-Clarke Police Department have joined hands to conduct a proper investigation into the case.

The university officials also appeared for a press conference where they claimed that "foul play is suspected." The university's statement on social media requested people to get in touch with the UGA Police Department in case they have any information linked to the incident.

Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark told reporters that they don't have a suspect for now and are checking the entire campus's surveillance footage, which might reveal more details. The news of the woman's death comes a day after a similar incident on February 21 where another student reportedly committed suicide.

UGA shares a statement on its official website

When the dead body of a woman was found on the campus of Georgia University on Thursday, they posted a lengthy statement on the website. They emphasized everyone's safety and said:

"All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to download and use the UGA Safe app, which offers several important safety features, including emergency notification alerts and the ability to share location in real-time with the police, among others."

They wrote that the recent events would "uniquely test the resolve" of the campus community. The statement reads that anyone who needs help can get in touch with Student Care and Outreach alongside the Counseling and Psychiatric Services.

