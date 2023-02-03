What did Irene Cara die from? Flashdance and Fame singer's cause of death revealed

Three months following her demise on November 25, 2022, Irene Cara’s cause of death was recently disclosed. The cause of death has been listed as arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

TMZ recently acquired medical documents where the medical examiner in Pinellas County confirmed that she died from hypertension and high cholesterol. The report also stated that Cara was diabetic.

Cara died at her Florida-based residence and was 63 years old at the time of her death. The news was disclosed on her official Twitter account, and her publicist, Judith A. Moose, wrote,

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release this news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans. – JM”

The statement added that Cara’s cause of death would be released later and continued,

“Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

Following her death, some believed that her death was a hoax, but Judith responded to the same by announcing through Twitter on January 26 that the news was true, and after contacting several venues, her memorial will be held on March 18, 2023.

Irene Cara was known for her flawless work as a singer and actress

Irene Cara started her career on stage and began her television career with shows like Roots: The Next Generations, Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones, and more.

During her Broadway career, she appeared in several musicals like Maggie Flynn, The Me Nobody Knows, Via Galactica, Lotta, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Go Tu Go Disco, The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar, and What a Feeling!: The Rock & Pop Musicals in Concert.

The singer played minor roles in TV shows like Love of Life, The Electric Company, Kojak, What’s Happening!!, Irene, For Us the Living: The Medgar Evers Story, Bustin’ Loose, Gabriel’s Fire, and Hearts Are Wild. Irene Cara had a successful career in the music industry, where she started her career with Esta es Irene, released in 1967.

She gained popularity with the 1980 musical Fame, where she sang the title track and starred as Coco Hernandez, which earned Grammy Award nominations for best new artist and best female pop vocal performance.

Her 1982 album, Anyone Can See, which featured 10 singles, reached the 76th spot on the US Billboard 200. She then released another album, What a Feelin’, which was trending on the US Billboard 200, US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and other charts.

Cara’s next album, Carasmatic, was released in 1987, followed by Irene Cara Presents Hot Caramel in 2011. She was also famous for her singles like Fame, Hot Lunch Jam, Out Here on My Own, Anyone Can See, My Baby, Flashdance… What a Feeling, Why Me? and more.

Cara also appeared in various films like Aaron Loves Angela, Sparkle, Fame, D.C. Cab, City Heat, Caged in Paradiso, The Magic Voyage, The Jungle King, and more.

