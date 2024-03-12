What did James Doran do? New Jersey man accused of killing mother over leg tattoo dispute

On Saturday, March 2, 2024, 30-year-old James Doran allegedly killed his mother, 65-year-old Lillian Doran. He further faces one count of murder in connection to the brutal death of Lillian. According to law enforcement officials, James and Lillian got into a heated argument, which reportedly led to the victim's tragic death.

Police have further revealed that Lillian has sustained trauma to the back of her head. According to a criminal complaint against Doran, he fled the scene after committing the alleged crime. The case is currently an ongoing investigation, and authorities are trying to unearth all details regarding Lillian's horrific death.

New Jersey man James Doran is accused of killing his mother after having a verbal spat over a leg tattoo

A horrific incident took place at a residence in Blackwood on Saturday, March 2, 2024. According to law enforcement officials, Lillian Doran was found dead in her bedroom and had injuries to the head. Police stated that the suspect had fled the alleged crime site by the time they arrived at the scene at about 10 am.

Crime Online reported an affidavit in which a witness heard "banging sounds and a garage door opening at about 4 am." The affidavit further added:

"Witnesses stated that the previous evening, the victim and James Doran had argued about James Doran cutting a tattoo off his leg and walking around the house with a baseball bat."

The following information was also present in the affidavit:

"Detectives noted that the victim’s vehicle was missing, and James Doran was no longer at the residence."

Authorities stated the suspect fled to Pennsylvania and was apprehended in Bedford. He allegedly led police on a pursuit by speeding away in the victim's vehicle.

Police arrested the suspect in Pennsylvania and awaits extradition

Police got hold of James and discovered blood on his clothes. They also recovered a baseball bat inside his mom's vehicle that he was driving. Police, however, didn't confirm if it was the murder weapon. According to The New York Post, the state troopers wrote a report on the arrest, according to which,

"The operator was covered in blood and was acting erratically. The operator refused to identify himself, and the odor of alcoholic beverage was coming from his breath."

The report further revealed that James was acting "erratically" when cops apprehended him. Authorities spoke to witnesses who told them that the suspect was allegedly living with the victim in a house they shared with several other family members. The family claimed that the mother and the son got into a verbal argument over a tattoo.

The news station added that the suspect didn't agree to a legal blood draw. Police, however, noticed three alcoholic beverages inside the car, which were lying open. He faces several charges in Pennsylvania, including recklessly endangering another person, evading arrest and DUI, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

The suspect is currently detained in Bedford County Jail and awaits his extradition back to New Jersey. The judge has further denied bail to James Doran.