What did Jayana Webb do? Sentence explored as Montgomery woman pleads guilty in deadly I-95 crash

On Wednesday, 23-year-old Jayana Webb pleaded guilty in the fatal I-95 crash that took place in March 2022. Webb admitted that she was intoxicated when she crashed into two Pennsylvania State Troopers and a man they were assisting. According to cops, all three men lost their lives in the horrific incident.

NBC Philadelphia reported that Webb has been sentenced to 27 ½ to 60 years in prison. Her prison time has, however, been delayed since she is pregnant. Police further mentioned that the impact of the collision was so strong that the officers as well as the pedestrian were thrown into the northbound lanes of I-95.

Jayana Webb has pleaded guilty to causing the fatal crash that took place in March 2022 on I-95 and killed three men, including two state troopers

A trial concerning a horrific crash that took place on I-95 last year came to a conclusion on Wednesday, November 22, after the suspect, Jayana Webb, entered a guilty plea.

Webb has pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree murder and driving under the influence. Troopers Branden Sisca and Martin Mack were the two officers who lost their lives in the crash, along with a pedestrian, Reyes Rivera Oliveras.

According to Stephanie Mack, Martin's wife:

"I mentioned the difference between her and my husband is that she gets to see hers through a glass door in visitation hours, my children visit a tombstone."

District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement, where it was mentioned:

"Today's conviction of Jayana Webb is a just resolution of one of the most shocking incidents of vehicular violence in recent memory."

Expand Tweet

Before the sentencing took place, she also apologized for her actions, which changed so many lives.

Webb has been ordered to be on house arrest until February for her childbirth

In June 2022, the judge declined the petition of the district attorney, who wanted to press third-degree murder charges against Jayana Webb.

Her attorney, Michael Walker, then said:

"I think at the end of the day the judge made the right decision. Based on the law, it shouldn't have ever been charged as a murder case. It was an accident. It was an accident. And I'm so happy and hopeful that she'll be able to go home and talk to her family."

As has been mentioned before, Webb's prison time has been postponed due to her pregnancy. She is expected to stay on house arrest until February, until she gives birth.

After the delivery takes place, she will get to spend some time with her newborn before getting booked into prison, as reported by The Inquirer.

Brittany Sisca, Branden Sisca's wife, spoke about the conviction and said:

"It's time for us to reflect, time for us to spend all of the time with the girls."

Expand Tweet

It was mentioned that Webb was present on the scene after the crash. During the trial, prosecutors mentioned that Webb's blood alcohol level was about two times higher than the permitted level. Traces of marijuana were also recovered in Webb's blood.